All EA FC Mobile Code Neon Shards exchanges, requirements, and cards for exchange explored

EA Sports has introduced multiple EA FC Mobile Code Neon Shards exchanges with the promo. Those who complete these exchanges and get Code Neon Shards (also obtained from Code Neon Star Pass) can use them to get hold of exclusive player cards with OVRs. These cards can massively upgrade the overall rating of your Ultimate Team and help you win more matches.

This article will serve as a guide to help you learn about the different Shards exchanges, their requirements, and the amount of Shards you can get after completing an exchange.

What are the various EA FC Mobile Code Neon Shards exchanges and their requirements?

Several EA FC Mobile Code Neon Shards exchanges have been introduced to the ongoing Code Neon promo. They are available in the Gallery chapter:

Listed below are the Shards exchanges and their requirements:

Exchange 1: Exchange one 107 OVR Code Neon player and get 250 Shards

Exchange 2: Exchange one 106 OVR Code Neon player and get 180 Shards

Exchange 3: Exchange one 105 OVR Code Neon player and get 120 Shards

Exchange 4: Exchange one 104 OVR Code Neon player and get 60 Shards

Exchange 5: Exchange one 103 OVR Code Neon player and get 30 Shards

Exchange 6: Exchange one 100-102 OVR Code Neon player and get 10 Shards

Exchange 7: Exchange one 98-99 OVR Code Neon player and get 5 Shards

Which Icons and players can you obtain using Shards from the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Shards exchanges?

The conclusion of the TOTY 25 promo paved the path for the introduction of the Code Neon promo on March 6. Since then, the developers added several lucrative player cards that can be redeemed via EA FC Mobile Code Neon Shards exchanges.

Great player cards can be redeemed using Shards obtained from the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Shards exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the Code Neon cards that can be obtained using Shards:

Week 1

107 CAM: Diego Maradona: 1500 Shards

107 CM: Leon Goretzka: 1000 Shards

107 CB: Booby Moore: 800 Shards

107 ST: Victor Osimhen: 800 Shards

106 RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold: 800 Shards

106 GK: Matz Sels: 500 Shards

106 RW: Dusan Tadic: 500 Shards

106 CB: Dean Huijsen: 500 Shards

105 LM: Kaoru Mitoma: 450 Shards

105 ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta: 450 Shards

105 CAM: Hidetoshi Nakata: 300 Shards

105 LW: Pedro Goncalves: 300 Shards

Week 2

107 ST: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 1000 Shards

107 GK: Petr Cech: 1000 Shards

107 RB: Kyle Walker: 1000 Shards

107 CAM: Antonio Di Natale: 800 Shards

106 RM: Gheorghe Hagi: 650 Shards

106 CDM: Matteo Guendouzi: 500 Shards

106 ST: Miroslav Klose: 500 Shards

106 RW: Amad Diallo: 500 Shards

105 CB: Nathan Ake: 450 Shards

105 ST: Gianluca Vialli: 300 Shards

105 ST: Raoul VBellanova: 300 Shards

Also Read: EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile LaLiga Fan Event players and Icons

As seen above, all the Icons and modern-day players up for grabs have high overalls. This will lure many gamers to complete various EA FC Mobile Code Neon Shards exchanges.

