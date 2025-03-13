EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile LaLiga Fan Event players and Icons

The EA FC Mobile LaLiga Fan Event began today, on March 13, 2025, celebrating Spanish football in the game. With a special fusion of competitive gaming, nostalgic tributes, and exclusive rewards, the event is expected to unite football lovers from all over the world, particularly those who support Spanish clubs.

Just like in the Football Center segment in EA FC Mobile, players will experience a series of matchups modeled on real-life LaLiga fixtures, earning valuable points to be spent in the Hall of Fame chapter.

This article lists all the announced player and Icon cards that are featured in the EA FC Mobile La Liga Fan Event.

New EA FC Mobile LaLiga Fan Event player cards announced: Regular players and Icons

EA Sports has unveiled the EA FC Mobile LaLiga Fan Event's star-studded lineup, featuring both current LaLiga stars and legendary Icons. Here's a detailed look at the cards available:

Regular Players:

Antoine Griezmann (ST, 107 OVR)

(ST, 107 OVR) Luka Modric (CM, 107 OVR)

(CM, 107 OVR) Raphinha (RW, 107 OVR)

(RW, 107 OVR) Nico Williams (LM, 106 OVR)

(LM, 106 OVR) Ander Guevara Zubeldia (CB, 105 OVR)

(CB, 105 OVR) Ayoze Perez (LM, 104 OVR)

(LM, 104 OVR) Giovani Lo Celso (CAM, 104 OVR)

(CAM, 104 OVR) Jorge Catena (CB, 104 OVR)

(CB, 104 OVR) Daley Blind (CB, 104 OVR)

(CB, 104 OVR) Dodi Lukebakio (RW, 103 OVR)

(RW, 103 OVR) Kirian Rodríguez (CM, 103 OVR)

(CM, 103 OVR) Diego Rico (LB, 103 OVR)

(LB, 103 OVR) Florian Lejeune (CB, 103 OVR)

(CB, 103 OVR) Joselu Puado (LM, 102 OVR)

(LM, 102 OVR) Hugo Duro (ST, 102 OVR)

(ST, 102 OVR) Johan Mojica (LB, 102 OVR)

(LB, 102 OVR) Marcos Alonso (LB, 102 OVR)

(LB, 102 OVR) Dani Raba (RM, 101 OVR)

(RM, 101 OVR) Selim Amallah (CAM, 101 OVR)

(CAM, 101 OVR) Kike García (ST, 100 OVR)

Icons:

Iker Casillas (GK, 107 OVR)

(GK, 107 OVR) Xavi Hernández (CM, 107 OVR)

(CM, 107 OVR) Hugo Sanchez (ST, 106 OVR)

(ST, 106 OVR) Luís Figo (RW, 106 OVR)

The EA FC Mobile LaLiga Fan Event is expected to be a season-long event that will keep fans engaged for a long time. Based on real-time LaLiga match fixtures, players will be able to earn LaLiga Points upon playing mirrored in-game matchups.

These points can be spent in the Hall of Fame chapter, where legendary Icons like Iker Casillas and Xavi Hernández await. Special team logos can also be collected by completing selected matches and watching LaLiga Matchday Highlights on FCM TV to grab some extra Gems.

Voting for the season's top three La Liga clubs is another feature of the EA FC Mobile LaLiga Fan Event. After the event ends, each participant will get a unique Player Item or award.

Lastly, a LaLiga Pass, which offers more advantages and privileges, is available in the store for 10,000 Gems for those who want to improve their experience.

