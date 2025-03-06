All EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo chapters explained

EA Sports has announced the introduction of the long-awaited EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo. The promo will be added following the weekly reset on March 6, 2025 (UTC +0) and will provide a futuristic appeal to the popular football title. Concluding the TOTY 25 promo, Code Neon will be available for four weeks, offering an enhanced gaming experience.

Similar to other major promos, the Code Neon promo brings along several new chapters to add fervor to the title. Fortunately, this article will act as a guide to help you learn about the chapters.

What are the different chapters in the EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo?

EA Sports has segregated the EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo into the following chapters:

Intro

Code Neon Intro chapter (Image via EA Sports)

The Intro Chapter acts as the main hub for all EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo chapters. You can visit this and then navigate your way to the Star Pass, exchanges, offers, quests, and more.

Furthermore, there are three missions in this chapter, each providing great rewards, and upon completing all the missions, you can obtain the exclusive Code Neon Stadium.

Main

Code Neon Main chapter (Image via EA Sports)

In the Main Chapter, you can play skill games and matches daily to get your hands on Neon Tokens, which can be used in the Rewards chapter. You can also obtain other rewards once you complete daily training one, three, five, ten, and fifteen times (including an exclusive Code Neon Kit).

Moreover, you can also play the weekly skill games and matches to get rewards like gems, Code Neon players, and Neon Shards.

Rewards

You must choose one of the above players (Image via EA Sports)

The Rewards chapter in the EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo offers you three different players (each with their evolution path). Here's a look at them:

Player 1: 104 ST - Cody Gakpo

104 ST - Cody Gakpo Player 2: 104 CAM - Xavi Simons

104 CAM - Xavi Simons Player 3: 104 RB - Reece James

Once you choose a player, you will be given another set of options to choose from - Neuron, Bones, and Muscle. Each of these options unlocks new skill points that will enhance the stats of the chosen player card.

In the reward path, you can spend your Neon Shards (obtained in the Main Chapter) and receive amazing rewards.

Rewards 2

The Rewards 2 chapter will be unlocked when the promo goes live in the game. It will be available to everyone once the promo reaches its third week (March 20, 2025).

This will be another evolution path where you can choose amongst popular Icon cards. However, the evolution mechanism will remain the same as the Rewards chapter.

Gallery

Code Neon Gallery chapter (Image via EA Sports)

The Gallery Chapter is the final chapter in the EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo. It follows the same structure as the Gallery chapter in the Team of the Year.

The chapter features all the announced Code Neon players and Icons, alongside their required number of Shards for redemption. Every week, new players and Icons will be added to this chapter.

You can also exchange your Code Neon promo players with high overall ratings in the available Shard Exchanges to get hold of Shards.

In addition, you can also obtain daily rewards when you visit the Gallery chapter.

As seen above, the EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo chapters are a blend of strategic reward systems and skill-based challenges. This will lure many new players to the football title.

