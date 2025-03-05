EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Code Neon players and Icons

EA Sports recently announced the EA FC Mobile Code Neon players and Icons, creating a huge buzz among mobile gamers. The Code Neon players and Icons will be added to the popular football title following the weekly reset on March 6, 2025. All cards have boosted stats and unique abilities, and adding them to your team can offer you a competitive edge in various game modes and matches.

Ad

Alongside a stunning lineup of players and Icons, the promo will provide a vibrant and futuristic theme to the game.

Which are the announced EA FC Mobile Code Neon players?

15 present-day footballers have been announced for the EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo. The players have great stats and are currently plying their trade in top leagues.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at all the present-day footballers announced as part of the Code Neon promo:

107 ST - Victor Osimhen

106 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

106 GK - Matz Sels

106 RW - Dusan Tadic

106 CB - Dean Huijsen

105 LM - Kaoru Mitoma

105 ST - Jean-Philippe Mateta

104 RW - Bryan Mbuemo

104 CM - Stanislav Lobotka

104 RB - Reece James

104 CB - Abdukodir Khusanov

102 ST - Ciro Immobile

102 LM - Alexis Saelemaekers

102 CDM - Samuele Ricci

98 CB - Jay Idzes

Ad

Following their introduction, all Code Neon player cards will sell for high prices in the Market. If you have accumulated Market Pick Tokens, you can use that feature to your advantage and stand a chance to get hold of a free card.

Also Read: EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Carnival 2025 promo players and Icons.

Which Icons will feature in the EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo?

Multiple legends of the sport have also been announced for the Code Neon promo. With great stats, these Icons will be a valuable addition to any lineup.

Ad

All announced Code Neon Icons (Image via EA Sports)

Here are all the new Icons that will feature in the EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo:

Ad

107 CB - Bobby Moore

107 CAM - Diego Maradona

105 CAM - Hidetoshi Nakata

103 LW - Wlodzimierz Smolarek

102 CB - Ledley King

While some of these Icons will be available in the Code Neon promo chapters, the rest can be exchanged with Shards. Moreover, all Icons (tradable card variant) will be available in the Market, but will go for high prices.

With the combination of futuristic visuals, new players, revered Icons, chapters, and a new stadium, the Code Neon promo is expected to attract a massive influx of new gamers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback