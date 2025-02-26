EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Carnival 2025 promo players and Icons

To ignite enthusiasm among football lovers, EA Sports has announced the EA FC Mobile Carnival 2025 promo players and Icons. Multiple current-day superstars and popular legends of the sport will be added (along with the Carnival 2025 promo) following the weekly reset on February 28, 2025. They will be available in promo chapters, exchanges, and the in-game market.

This promo will celebrate one of the biggest Latin American festivals, the Carnival. Hence, the announcement has created a massive buzz among gamers passionate about South American football.

Which players will feature in the EA FC Mobile Carnival 2025 promo?

EA Sports has announced cards of 15 superstars who will be the main attraction of the upcoming Carnival 2025 promo. Adding them will help gamers win more matches in various in-game events.

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile Carnival 2025 promo players:

107 LW - Luis Diaz (Colombia)

107 CDM - Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil)

106 LW - Savinho (Brazil)

106 RW - Angel Di Maria (Argentina)

105 RB - Daniel Munoz (Colombia)

104 CB - Cristian Romero (Argentina)

104 ST - Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

104 CAM - Matheus Cunha (Brazil)

103 CB - Murillo (Brazil)

103 ST - Gabriel Jesus (Brazil)

103 LB - Pervis Estupinan (Ecuadorian)

103 ST - Evanilson (Brazil)

98 CB - Matheus Reis (Brazil)

98 CM - Rodrigo Zalazar (Uruguay)

97 CB - Aderllan Santos (Brazil)

Once the EA FC Mobile Carnival 2025 promo launches, all the stars mentioned above will have high prices in the Market. Those who have gathered plenty of Market Pick Tokens, can take advantage of them and exchange them to stand a chance of getting a free Carnival 2025 player.

Which Icons will feature in the EA FC Mobile Carnival 2025 promo?

While the present-day superstars will be headlining the promo, many fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the Icon cards that have high overall ratings. Revered for their past achievements, these Icons will bring nostalgia to many players who have previously used their other card variants.

Here's an overview of all the announced Icons for the Carnival 2025 promo:

107 LB - Roberto Carlos (Brazil)

107 CAM - Zico (Brazil)

106 ST - Hernan Crespo (Argentina)

106 CM - Ze Roberto(Brazil)

105 CB - Ivan Cordoba (Colombia)

104 ST - Carlos Tevez (Argentina)

With the Team of the Year (TOTY) 2025 promo coming to its final days, EA Sports will likely hope that the Carnival 2025 promo will build on its success.

