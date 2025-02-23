All EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Shards exchanges, requirements, and Icons for exchange explored

EA Sports has introduced multiple EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Shards exchanges in the TOTY Gallery. These provide gamers with an opportunity to get hold of TOTY Shards, which can be used to obtain the lucrative Team of the Year Icon cards. These Icons have high Overall ratings and can help gamers win many matches in PvP and other modes.

Ad

This guide discusses the active TOTY 25 Shards exchanges and their requirements and should help gamers easily obtain any TOTY Icons of their choice.

What are the various EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Shards exchanges and their requirements?

Seven EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Shards exchanges have been added to the ongoing TOTY 25 promo.

Snippet showing the various EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Shards exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the Shards exchanges and their requirements:

Ad

Trending

Exchange 1: Exchange one 107-player card and get 250 Shards

Exchange one 107-player card and get 250 Shards Exchange 2: Exchange one 106-player card and get 180 Shards

Exchange one 106-player card and get 180 Shards Exchange 3: Exchange one 105-player card and get 120 Shards

Exchange one 105-player card and get 120 Shards Exchange 4: Exchange one 104-player card and get 60 Shards

Exchange one 104-player card and get 60 Shards Exchange 5: Exchange one 103-player card and get 30 Shards

Exchange one 103-player card and get 30 Shards Exchange 6: Exchange one 100-102-player card and get 10 Shards

Exchange one 100-102-player card and get 10 Shards Exchange 7: Exchange one 98-99-player card and get 5 Shards

Which Icons can you get using Shards from the EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Shards exchanges?

The Team of the Year (TOTY) 2025 promo was introduced in late January 2025. Since then, the developers added multiple Icons that can be redeemed via EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Shards exchanges.

Ad

EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Icons and their Shard requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Icons that can be obtained using Shards:

Ad

Week 1

107 OVR CAM: Ronaldinho Gaucho: 1000 Shards

107 OVR CB: Lilian Thuram: 750 Shards

106 OVR LW: Rivaldo Ferreira: 1000 Shards

106 OVR CAM: David Beckham: 1000 Shards

105 OVR CB: Marcel Desailly: 300 Shards

105 OVR CDM: Claude Makelele: 300 Shards

Week 2

107 OVR CB: Paolo Maldini: 1500 Shards

107 OVR CM: Lothar Matthäus: 750 Shards

106 OVR LB: Gianluca Zambrotta: 1000 Shards

106 OVR RW: Garrincha: 500 Shards

105 OVR CM: Bastian Schweinsteiger: 300 Shards

105 OVR ST: Raúl González Blanco: 300 Shards

Also Read: EA Sports re-introduces UCL event in EA FC Mobile

Ad

Week 3

107 OVR RW: Gareth Bale: 1500 Shards

107 OVR GK: Gianluigi Buffon: 1500 Shards

106 OVR ST: Didier Drogba: 1500 Shards

106 OVR CDM: Emmanuel Petit: 1500 Shards

105 OVR CAM: Stephen Gerrard: 1500 Shards

105 OVR CM: Javier Zanetti: 1500 Shards

Week 4

107 OVR RB: Carlos Alberto: 1000 Shards

107 OVR ST: Johan Cruyff: 1000 Shards

106 OVR ST: Eusebio: 1000 Shards

106 OVR LW: Samuel Eto'o: 500 Shards

105 OVR CB: Nemanja Vidic: 300 Shards

With such high OVR player cards up for grabs, many will be looking to complete multiple EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Shards exchanges. However, you should keep in mind that the exchanges will only be available until the promo lasts in-game.

Ad

Check other articles on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback