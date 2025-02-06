EA Sports re-introduces UCL event in EA FC Mobile

EA Sports has re-introduced the UCL event in EA FC Mobile. It features a tournament mode to celebrate the prestigious European competition — the UEFA Champions League — in the popular football title. Gamers can pick a team and begin competing in their bid to win the tournament.
The event has been added following the weekly reset earlier today, February 6, 2025, and will be available for the next 365 days.
How do you play the UCL event in EA FC Mobile?
EA Sports has introduced the UCL event in EA FC Mobile, which will run alongside the Team of the Year (TOTY) 2025 promo. The Champions League event has been added to the Competitions section in the game.
While playing the tournament, you must choose one team amongst those participating in the real-life competition. Every team has updated squads to offer an enhanced gaming experience.
Here's a look at all the teams you can choose in the UEFA Champions League event in EA FC Mobile:
- Liverpool
- FC Barcelona
- Arsenal
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Aston Villa
- Lombardia FC
- Stade Restois 29
- LOSC Lille
- Borussia Dortmund
- FC Bayern Munchen
- Atletico de Madrid
- Milano FC
- Bergamo Calcio
- Juventus
- SL Benfica
- AS Monaco
- Sporting CP
- Feyenoord
- Club Brugge
- Real Madrid
- Celtic
- Manchester City
- PSV Eindhoven
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Paris Saint-Germain
- VfB Stuttgart
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Sparta Praha
- SK Strum Graz
- Girona FC
- RB Salzburg
- Bologna
- BSC Young Boys
- RB Leipzig
Note that all the Italian clubs have their names changed, as EA doesn't have their licenses. Lombardia FC is the name used for Internazionale, Milano FC for AC Milan, and Bergamo Calcio for Atalanta BC.
Once a team is selected, choose a difficulty level. You will be rewarded according to the level you are playing.
Here's a look at all the difficulty levels in the UCL event in EA FC Mobile:
- Beginner
- Amateur
- Semi-Pro
- Professional
- World Class
- Legendary
Meanwhile, upon completing the UCL tournament, you can also try out the UCL Club Challenge. This will help you earn Club Challenge points that can later be redeemed for items.