EA Sports re-introduces UCL event in EA FC Mobile

EA Sports has re-introduced the UCL event in EA FC Mobile. It features a tournament mode to celebrate the prestigious European competition — the UEFA Champions League — in the popular football title. Gamers can pick a team and begin competing in their bid to win the tournament.

The event has been added following the weekly reset earlier today, February 6, 2025, and will be available for the next 365 days.

How do you play the UCL event in EA FC Mobile?

EA Sports has introduced the UCL event in EA FC Mobile, which will run alongside the Team of the Year (TOTY) 2025 promo. The Champions League event has been added to the Competitions section in the game.

Trending

The returning UCL event offers an immersive gaming experience (Image via EA Sports)

While playing the tournament, you must choose one team amongst those participating in the real-life competition. Every team has updated squads to offer an enhanced gaming experience.

Here's a look at all the teams you can choose in the UEFA Champions League event in EA FC Mobile:

Liverpool

FC Barcelona

Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen

Aston Villa

Lombardia FC

Stade Restois 29

LOSC Lille

Borussia Dortmund

FC Bayern Munchen

Atletico de Madrid

Milano FC

Bergamo Calcio

Juventus

SL Benfica

AS Monaco

Sporting CP

Feyenoord

Club Brugge

Real Madrid

Celtic

Manchester City

PSV Eindhoven

Dinamo Zagreb

Paris Saint-Germain

VfB Stuttgart

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sparta Praha

SK Strum Graz

Girona FC

RB Salzburg

Bologna

BSC Young Boys

RB Leipzig

Note that all the Italian clubs have their names changed, as EA doesn't have their licenses. Lombardia FC is the name used for Internazionale, Milano FC for AC Milan, and Bergamo Calcio for Atalanta BC.

Also read: How to collect EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards efficiently

Once a team is selected, choose a difficulty level. You will be rewarded according to the level you are playing.

Here's a look at all the difficulty levels in the UCL event in EA FC Mobile:

Beginner

Amateur

Semi-Pro

Professional

World Class

Legendary

Meanwhile, upon completing the UCL tournament, you can also try out the UCL Club Challenge. This will help you earn Club Challenge points that can later be redeemed for items.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback