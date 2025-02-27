EA FC Mobile Carnival 25 Star Pass: Rewards, price, and how to get Star Pass Credits

Following the massive success of the UTOTY 25 Star Pass, EA Sports has announced the EA FC Mobile Carnival 25 Star Pass. It will be added to the title following the weekly reset on February 27, 2025. It brings along plenty of rewards including cosmetics, player items, currency, and more to enhance your gaming experience.

The Carnival 25 Star Pass can be accessed directly from the dedicated Star Pass Section or through the Main chapter of the Carnival 25 promo.

What are the rewards of the EA FC Mobile Carnival 25 Star Pass?

Similar to previous seasonal passes in the game, the EA FC Mobile Carnival 25 Star Pass ranges between $9.99 and $14.99 (based on your region and available promotions). It can only be purchased until March 14, 2024, when the promo will conclude.

The pass contains a tiered reward system with the latter levels containing the lucrative Carnival 25 player and icon cards.

Snippet showing Carnival 25 ranked rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here are all the EA FC Mobile Carnival 25 Star Pass rewards:

Level 1, 3, 19, 22 : 91 CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank-up item) x1

91 CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank-up item) x1 Level 2, 12, 18: Training Transfer Tokens x200

Training Transfer Tokens x200 Level 4, 9, 14, 20, 25, and 27: Coin Pack

Coin Pack Level 5: 300 Gems

300 Gems Level 6: 6x 65-72 Base players

6x 65-72 Base players Level 7: Animated Carnival 25 Logo

Animated Carnival 25 Logo Level 8: 200k Coins

200k Coins Level 11: 20x 65-72 Base players

20x 65-72 Base players Level 10, 13, and 26: 500 FC Points

500 FC Points Level 15: 103 LB Estupinan (Carnival 25 version)

103 LB Estupinan (Carnival 25 version) Level 16: 500k Coins

500k Coins Level 17: 800 Gems

800 Gems Level 21: 25x 65-72 Base players

25x 65-72 Base players Level 23: One million Coins

One million Coins Level 24 and 28: 30x 65-72 Base players

30x 65-72 Base players Level 29: 1.5 million Coins

1.5 million Coins Level 30: 103 CAM Matheus Cunha (Carnival 25 version)

Free-to-play users can also bag home some rewards, albeit not as exciting as the ones from the paid track. The best free rewards are the two rank-up Mascherano cards and the Carnival 25 logo.

How can you earn EA FC Mobile Carnival 25 Star Pass Credits?

To progress through the Carnival 25 Star Pass in EA FC Mobile, you must earn Star Pass Credits. These are earned by completing Daily and Weekly Quests.

You can accumulate up to 150 Carnival 25 Star Pass Credits daily, and 1,500 Credits weekly (after obtaining an extra 500 Weekly Quest Points).

