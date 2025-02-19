EA Sports announces star-studded EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honorable Mentions lineup

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced the EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honorable Mentions player cards, much to the relief of eagerly waiting fans. The announcement was made through a post on EA FC Mobile's official social media handles. Based on the announcement, 17 superstars of the sport who nearly missed out on making it to the Ultimate Team of the Year 2025, feature in the EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honorable Mentions lineup.

Ad

The Honorable Mentions lineup will be available in the game following the weekly reset on February 20, 2025. The introduction of the stars will change the dynamics of the ongoing Team of the Year 2025 promo.

Which superstars feature in the EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honorable Mentions lineup?

Popular stars like Messi, Haaland, Yamal, Valverde, and many more feature in the HM lineup of the EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 promo. The inclusion of so many superstars will add more fervor to the game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile TOTY 25 Honorable Mentions cards:

107 RW - Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

107 CB - Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

107 RW - Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

106 ST - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

106 CM - Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

106 CAM - Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

106 ST - Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale)

105 LB - Federico Di Marco (Internazionale)

105 LW - Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

105 RW - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

105 LB - Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

105 ST - Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

105 CAM - Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

105 ST - Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP)

105 RB - Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

105 CB - Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

104 CAM - Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Ad

As seen above, all the Honorable Mentions cards have high overall ratings, making them unique and rare items. Hence, they will be in high demand once they go live in-game.

Those who have accumulated thousands of Market Pick Tokens can use them to attempt to obtain one of the Honorable Mentions players for free.

In addition, the Cristiano Ronaldo UTOTY 2025 12th Man card will also be added to EA FC Mobile following the weekly reset on February 20, 2025. Players who will log into the game after the reset can also obtain Ronaldo's 12th Man card to add to their Ultimate Team and play him alongside the Honorable Mentions players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback