EA Sports crowns Cristiano Ronaldo as EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 12th Man

The debate regarding the EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 12th Man has been put to rest, with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming the coveted spot. The 12th Man (previously undisclosed) will complete the UTOTY 2025 which was introduced last week. The announcement was made by EA Sports through a social media post on EA FC Mobile's official X handle.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo's addition to the Ultimate Team of the Year will only add to the intensity of the ongoing TOTY 25 promo, attracting more players daily. Ronaldo's 12th Man card will be live in the game following the weekly reset tomorrow (February 20, 2025).

Cristiano Ronaldo's introduction as EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 12th Man is a testament to his legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest to have ever embraced the football pitch. Currently, he is playing for the Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr. The Portuguese international also became the first player to score 900 goals in his career, further fueling his popularity amongst fans globally.

Ad

Trending

Since the UTOTY 2025 event acts as a celebration of the best-performing footballers, with fans casting their votes for their favorite players, Ronaldo's inclusion acts as a testament to his legendary career. Despite serious competition, Ronaldo bagged the EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 12th Man position for the second year in a row, highlighting his massive influence among gamers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo's EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 12th Man card was officially announced days after leaks regarding it became a hot topic of discussion.

With the card having a 107 overall rating, and featuring as a ST, it is expected to become one of the hottest-selling items in EA FC Mobile. If the card ends up selling for a high price in the Market, players can make use of their accumulated Market Pick Tokens and get a chance to obtain the card for free.

Ad

Players logging into the game following the weekly reset will also be able to get hold of the TOTY 25 Honorable Mentions cards. The cards feature popular superstars of the game like Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, and more.

The introduction of the EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 12th Man and the Honorable Mentions will massively upgrade the dynamics of the TOTY 25 promo. Players can add these cards to their squad and win more matches in the Division Rivals mode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback