EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 chapter: Player cards, Challenge missions, and rewards explored

Following the reset earlier today (February 13, 2025), EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 chapter. It features the Ultimate Team of the Year 2025 player cards and offers Challenge missions that can be completed to obtain stunning rewards. EA Sports will hope that the UTOTY chapter builds on the success of the ongoing Team of the Year 2025 promo.

The Ultimate Team of the Year 2025 chapter's introduction has generated buzz amongst many.

What do you need to know about the EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 chapter?

The newly introduced EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 chapter features the UTOTY 2025 player cards, Challenge missions, and rewards.

The player cards have been highlighted in the following ways:

Attacker - 107 LW Vinicius Jr., 106 ST Kylian Mbappe, and 107 RW Mohamed Salah

Midfielder - 105 CAM Phil Foden, 107 CDM Rodri, and 106 CM Jude Bellingham

Defender Part 1 - 105 LB Grimaldo, 107 CB Virgil Van Dijk, and 106 CB William Saliba

Defender Part 2 and 12th man - 106 RB Dani Carvajal, 105 GK Emiliano Martinez

Furthermore, several weekly Challenge missions have been added. As for now, Challenge 1 missions are available. Gamers can easily complete these missions by playing daily and getting hold of free gems.

Challenge 1 missions can be completed to get rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the UTOTY 2025 chapter Challenge 1 missions:

Score 100 goals in any mode and get 500 gems.

Assist for 50 goals in any mode and get 500 gems.

Acquire 5 packs in the store (including free packs) and get 500 gems.

Complete 20 skill games or matches in any mode and get 500 gems.

Meanwhile, the UTOTY Challenge 2 and Challenge 3 missions will be available to gamers later. Challenge 2 missions will be unlocked on February 20, 2025, while Challenge 3 missions will be unlocked on February 27, 2025. This will provide a clear picture of all missions that must be completed to get the EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 chapter rewards.

What are the various EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 chapter rewards?

To provide gamers with an enriched gaming experience, EA Sports has added multiple rewards in the newly introduced EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 chapter.

A snippet of the EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 chapter rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the rewards available in the UTOTY 2025 chapter:

Reward 1: 105 OVR GK - Emiliano Martinez

Reward 2: 105 OVR LB - Grimaldo

Reward 3: 105 OVR CAM - Cole Palmer

Reward 4: 200 TOTY Shards (Untradable)

Those looking to fill their Ultimate Team with icons can choose TOTY Shards as a reward. This will help them redeem Icons in the TOTY Gallery Chapter.

