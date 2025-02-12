EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 4 Icons

EA Sports' Antwan and Tak recently hosted a YouTube livestream where they announced the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 4 Icons. The Icons will be introduced to the popular virtual football title following the weekly reset on February 13, 2025. The list of Icons features some of the most decorated footballers from the decades gone by. Gamers can head over to the TOTY promo and find the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 4 Icons.

Players who love to use Icons in their Ultimate Team have been buzzing with excitement and are looking forward to trying out the new Icons.

Which legends feature as the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 4 Icons?

Five football legends (both attackers and defenders) have been named in the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week Icons list.

TOTY 2024 Week Icons list features greats of the sport (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 4 Icons:

107 RB - Carlos Alberto: 1000 TOTY Shards

107 ST - Johan Cruyff: 1000 TOTY Shards

106 ST - Eusebio: 1000 TOTY Shards

106 LW - Samuel Eto'o: 500 TOTY Shards

105 CB - Nemanja Vidic: 300 TOTY Shards

What are previously introduced EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Icons?

The Team of the Year (TOTY) 2025 promo was added to EA FC Mobile three weeks ago. Since then, the developers have added several TOTY 25 Icons every week.

Here's an overview of all the previously introduced TOTY 25 Icons:

Week 1

107 CAM - Ronaldinho Gaucho: 1000 TOTY Shards

107 CB - Lilian Thuram: 750 TOTY Shards

106 LW - Rivaldo Ferreira: 1000 TOTY Shards

106 CAM - David Beckham: 1000 TOTY Shards

105 CB - Marcel Desailly: 300 TOTY Shards

105 CDM - Claude Makelele: 300 TOTY Shards

104 LW - Robert Pirès

104 CAM - Gianfranco Zola

104 CB - Rafael Marquez

Week 2

107 CB - Paolo Maldini: 1500 TOTY Shards

107 CM - Lothar Matthäus: 750 TOTY Shards

106 LB - Gianluca Zambrotta: 1000 TOTY Shards

106 RW - Garrincha: 500 TOTY Shards

105 CM - Bastian Schweinsteiger: 300 TOTY Shards

105 ST - Raúl González Blanco: 300 TOTY Shards

Week 3

107 RW - Gareth Bale: 1500 TOTY Shards

107 GK - Gianluigi Buffon: 1500 TOTY Shards

106 ST - Didier Drogba: 1500 TOTY Shards

106 CDM - Emmanuel Petit: 1500 TOTY Shards

105 CAM - Stephen Gerrard: 1500 TOTY Shards

105 CM - Javier Zanetti: 1500 TOTY Shards

Most TOTY 25 Icons have 105 or higher OVRs. Hence, they have massive demand in the in-game Market. However, Free-to-play players grinding daily must learn that Icons can be redeemed using TOTY Shards (as indicated in the Icons list above). This will also help them get their hands on the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 4 Icons.

