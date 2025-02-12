EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 player cards

As promised, popular developers, EA Sports recently announced the EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 player cards. Along with the chapter, the Ultimate Team of the Year (UTOTY) player cards will be introduced in the mobile title following the weekly reset on February 13, 2025. The lineup features some of the most popular modern-day footballers who brilliantly performed in the last few months, taking the sport to a different level.

Fans of superstars like Vinicius Jr., Salah, Mbappe, and the Ballon d'Or 2024 winner, Rodri have been buzzing with excitement as the stars have their high OVR cards featured in the Ultimate Team of the Year 2025.

Which footballers have made it to the EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025?

The Team of the Year (TOTY) 2025 promo has been a massive success with millions taking part in the promo since its launch in January 2025. The promo gets better with the introduction of the UTOTY chapter and player cards. Gamers can now play more matches and skill games as well as get their hands on their favorite stars' high OVR cards.

Mbappe, Salah, Bellingham, and other superstars feature in the UTOTY 2025 (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 lineup has been set up in a 4-3-3 formation with one CM, CDM, and CM playing in the midfield.

Here's a look at all the announced UTOTY 2025 player cards:

107 CDM - Rodri (Manchester City)

107 RW - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

107 CB - Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

107 LW - Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

106 CM - Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

106 RB - Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

106 ST - Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

106 CB - William Saliba (Arsenal)

105 LB - Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

105 GK - Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

105 CAM - Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

How can you redeem the EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 player cards?

All the player cards mentioned above have 105+ OVR and will be selling like hot pancakes when they arrive in EA FC Mobile on February 13, 2025. Hence, those who have accumulated Market Pick Tokens can make the most of that feature and grab hold of any player card of their choice.

Furthermore, the cards can also be obtained from the upcoming EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 chapter using TOTY shards. Meanwhile, those trying to purchase the cards from the in-game Market (using Coins) can also take part in the UCL 2025 event and collect points that can be exchanged for Coins and other rewards.

