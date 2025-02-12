EA Sports confirms Diego Maradona's return to EA FC Mobile

EA Sports has officially confirmed that Diego Armando Maradona will make his long-awaited return to EA FC Mobile on February 20, 2025. This marks the Argentine legend's first appearance in the game since FIFA Mobile 21 (FC Mobile's former name), following a prolonged legal dispute over his image rights.

In a major legal breakthrough, Sattvica, a company represented by Matias Morla, Maradona’s former lawyer, has been declared the rightful owner of the football icon's rights.

This ruling has invalidated EA Sports' previous agreement with Stefano Ceci, Maradona's former manager, paving the way for the World Cup-winning legend's return to EA FC Mobile 25.

Diego Maradona's EA FC Mobile cards are set to arrive on February 20, 2025

EA Sports made the official in-game comeback announcement by posting a nostalgic 1986 FIFA World Cup image of Maradona, raising his hands in celebration.

The caption simply read “February 20.” No further words were needed as fans immediately understood that the legendary Argentine was making his way back into the game.

How to get the returning Diego Maradona cards in EA FC Mobile?

FIFA Mobile 21 Maradona cards (Images via EA Sports)

While EA Sports has yet to confirm how players can obtain Maradona’s cards, there are three possible ways:

Free Gift Pack: EA might offer him as a free reward via an in-game gift package at reset time. Side Event: Since the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is still ongoing, EA could introduce a special challenge where players need to complete objectives to claim Maradona. Carnival Event (Rumor): Popular FC Mobile leaker @madridistaa has hinted that the upcoming Carnival event might include the Maradona card. If this leak is accurate, his release could be tied to a festive football-themed event.

Further details should emerge as we get closer to his release.

Maradona’s expected stats and PlayStyles

Maradona in FIFA Mobile 21 (Image via EA Sports)

Although EA has not revealed his exact stats, Maradona is likely to be one of the highest-rated Icons in FC Mobile 25. Based on past versions, his base card's attributes could include:

Position: CAM (Central Attacking Midfielder) / LW (Left Wing)

CAM (Central Attacking Midfielder) / LW (Left Wing) Dribbling: 95+

95+ Pace: 90+

90+ Passing: 90+

90+ Shooting: 92+

92+ PlayStyles: Tiki Taka, Technical, Flair

The legal battle that brought Maradona back in EA FC Mobile

Maradona was last seen in FIFA Mobile 21 but got removed due to a legal conflict between Sattvica company and Maradona's family over his image rights after his demise.

The dispute centered on whether EA Sports had the proper licensing to feature him in their games like EA FC, EA FC Mobile, EA FC Tactical, etc.

With the court ruling in Sattvica's favor, the issue has been resolved, and EA Sports can now include Maradona once again.

The legendary Argentine's return is a monumental event for EA FC Mobile players. Whether he arrives as a gift, part of an event, or through the anticipated Carnival promo, fans will finally get to play with one of football’s greatest icons once again.

February 20, 2025, is set to be an unforgettable day for mobile football enthusiasts.

