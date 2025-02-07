EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025: All Nominee C cards and how to claim them

The EA FC Mobile TOTY (Team of the Year) 2025 event continues with the release of Nominee C cards in Week 3. Following the huge success of Nominee A and Nominee B, EA Sports has now officially introduced the third set of TOTY Nominee players for fans to claim.

The TOTY Nominee C cards list features some of the biggest names in football, including Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, and Vinicius Junior.

With the TOTY event nearing its conclusion, players now need to collect as many TOTY Shards as possible to claim their favorite footballing stars before the opportunity ends.

All EA FC Mobile TOTY Nominee C cards and their Shard requirements

EA FC Mobile TOTY Nominee C features top names like Messi and Vini Jr. (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has officially revealed the list of TOTY Nominee C players along with their required TOTY Shards. Here's the list of the cards with their respective OVRs:

Vinicius Junior (LW) – 105 OVR: 600 Shards

Mohamed Salah (RW) – 105 OVR: 600 Shards

Dani Carvajal (RB) – 105 OVR: 600 Shards

Florian Wirtz (CAM) – 105 OVR: 600 Shards

Lionel Messi (RW) – 104 OVR: 500 Shards

Theo Hernandez (LB) – 104 OVR: 300 Shards

Cole Palmer (CAM) – 104 OVR: 200 Shards

Harry Kane (ST) – 104 OVR: 200 Shards

Raphinha (RW) – 103 OVR: 100 Shards

Alessandro Bastoni (CB) – 103 OVR: 100 Shards

Ademola Lookman (ST) – 103 OVR: 100 Shards

Granit Xhaka (CM) – 103 OVR: 100 Shards

Messi's inclusion in this list will undoubtedly excite fans, as the Argentine legend remains one of the most sought-after players in the game.

Similarly, top stars like Salah, Vini Jr., Carvajal, and Kane add to the excitement of this latest EA FC Mobile TOTY Nominee C batch.

How to claim EA FC Mobile TOTY Nominee C cards

Players looking to claim the newly released TOTY Nominee C cards must collect and use TOTY Shards. These shards can be earned by participating in various in-game activities and events. Here’s how you can accumulate them efficiently:

TOTY Exchanges – Exchange specific players and in-game resources for TOTY Shards. TOTY Events – Complete challenges and objectives in the ongoing TOTY event to earn additional shards. Road to Icon Event – This event features an optional milestone reward where players can claim 150 TOTY Shards. TOTY Week 2 Nominee B Event – Players can earn up to 60 TOTY Shards by completing objectives. Star Pass Rewards – The Premium Star Pass provides 150 TOTY Shards, while the free-to-play Star Pass offers 50 TOTY Shards.

With Honorable Mentions cards set to arrive on February 13, 2025, players must manage their TOTY Shards wisely. Since the same TOTY Shards are used for claiming Nominees, Honorable Mentions, UTOTY players, and the 12th Man, strategic planning is crucial.

As EA FC Mobile’s TOTY 2025 event progresses, players should prioritize their TOTY Shard collection and carefully decide which cards to claim.

Stay tuned for the Honorable Mentions release next week on February 13, 2025, and more updates on the EA FC Mobile TOTY event.

