EA FC Mobile leak hints at the expected rating of UTOTY 12th Man Cristiano Ronaldo

EA Sports has officially announced Cristiano Ronaldo as 2025's UTOTY 12th Man based on fans' votes, and now EA FC Mobile fans have their first leak regarding his in-game rating. According to a reliable EA FC community leaker called @Sappurit on X, Ronaldo’s UTOTY 12th Man card is expected to be a 107 OVR item, potentially in a Striker (ST) format.

Ad

This is the first time an EA FC Mobile leak has surfaced concerning the Portuguese footballer's UTOTY 12th Man rating, and it has already set the community abuzz.

Note: This article is solely based on a leak by @Sappurit/X and readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a pinch of salt.

EA FC Mobile UTOTY 12th Man: Cristiano Ronaldo's expected OVR and impact

Cristiano Ronaldo's expected 12th Man card might get featured in the mystery card spot (Image via EA Sports)

Following the unveiling of the UTOTY XI lineup last week, the announcement of Ronaldo as the 12th Man brought another wave of excitement to EA FC Mobile.

Ad

Trending

The UTOTY event is designed to showcase the elite, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s selection reaffirms his legendary status among fans.

According to @Sappurit, this new 12th Man card could be a 107-rated (OVR) version of the Portuguese legend — a significant upgrade that reflects his enduring legacy and exceptional performance, even as his career advances.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's worth noting that this is the first time supposed details about Ronaldo’s FC Mobile rating have been leaked. Even at the age of 39, Cristiano finished his last season with 43 goals with Al-Nassr, which is next to unimaginable.

Fans have eagerly awaited insights into how his iconic status translates into EA FC Mobile 2025, and a 107 OVR suggests that EA Sports is aiming to capture his best attributes in this special card.

Ad

The UTOTY 12th Man card will join the already impressive UTOTY XI, which has set a high standard with world-class players dominating the virtual pitch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the item's official reveal (along with the Honorable Mentions) scheduled for February 20, 2025, the community eagerly anticipates this card's impact on squad building and competitive play in FC Mobile.

If the leak by @Sappurit turns out to be true, then with a possible 107 OVR, Cristiano Ronaldo's required TOTY Shard count is expected to be around 1000, considering the costs of other already-revealed UTOTY players.

All EA FC Mobile UTOTY players and their respective TOTY Shard requirements, with just the 12th Man pending (Image via EA Sports)

.The leak not only provides a glimpse into the card's expected rating but also hints at the broader evolution of the UTOTY event, where resource management and strategic planning will be crucial.

Ad

With every shard and token playing a critical role in unlocking these premium cards, players must now prepare their TOTY Shard collection strategy for the upcoming UTOTY phase.

As February 20 (2025) draws near, EA FC Mobile fans should keep a close eye on official updates. With Cristiano Ronaldo's possible 107-rated 12th Man card poised to make a huge impact, the upcoming reveal promises to be one of the most thrilling moments in this year’s UTOTY event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback