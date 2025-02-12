5 best EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 cards to use in Head to Head mode

EA FC Mobile UTOTY (Ultimate Team of the Year) 2025 event has introduced some of the best-performing cards in the game, offering players elite and versatile options to dominate PvP (Player versus Player) matches. In Head to Head (H2H) mode, where player control, positioning, and AI responsiveness play crucial roles, having the right UTOTY cards can make all the difference.

This article highlights the best five EA FC Mobile UTOTY players who stand out in H2H battles based on their attributes, effectiveness, and versatility on the pitch.

Note: This list does not feature UTOTY Icons, as they belong to a different category of players. Also, player preferences may vary depending on individual playstyles and team compositions.

Best EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 cards to use in H2H mode

The EA FC Mobile UTOTY 2025 lineup has introduced some of the best-performing cards, each bringing unique strengths to H2H gameplay. Following is the list of 5 best cards among them:

1. Rodri (CDM, 107 OVR)

Rodri's EA FC Mobile UTOTY Card (Image via EA Sports)

Rodri’s EA FC Mobile UTOTY card is a game-changer for any squad looking for a solid defensive midfield presence. As the 2024-25 Ballon d’Or winner, he rightfully claims the top spot as the best UTOTY player in EA FC Mobile.

His stats reflect his dominance, boasting 114 Passing, 113 Defending, and 108 Dribbling, making him the perfect deep-lying playmaker. With 103 Pace, he is surprisingly quick for a CDM, allowing him to intercept opposition plays effectively.

His 101 Physical ensures he wins duels against strong attackers, while his 92 Shooting provides a decent long-shot threat when given space.

Rodri’s AI-driven positioning in defensive transitions makes him an irreplaceable anchor in midfield, giving your backline extra security.

2. Vinicius Jr. (LW, 107 OVR)

Vini Jr.'s EA FC Mobile UTOTY card (Image via EA Sports)

As the Ballon d’Or runner-up, Vinicius Jr. is an absolute menace in attacking scenarios, making him the second-best UTOTY card for Head to Head mode.

With 128 Pace, he is currently the fastest player card in EA FC Mobile, allowing him to effortlessly break defensive lines. His 124 Dribbling makes him nearly impossible to dispossess, while 108 Shooting ensures he can finish chances effectively.

An added advantage is his alternate position as ST, making him a versatile option for different formations. His low defensive contribution (35 Defending) is a minor drawback, but considering his role as an attacker, this weakness hardly affects his gameplay.

3. Virgil Van Dijk (CB, 107 OVR)

VVD's EA FC Mobile UTOTY card (Image via EA Sports)

A six-time UTOTY inclusion, Van Dijk remains the most dominant center-back in EA FC Mobile. His 122 Defending and 119 Physical make him a near-impossible wall to break through.

With 105 Pace, he is fast enough to track back against quick attackers, an essential trait for H2H mode.

His 94 Passing and 98 Dribbling allow him to play confidently out from the back, helping in possession-based gameplay. Although his 67 Shooting means he won’t contribute offensively, his aerial ability in set pieces makes him a threat on corners.

With his defensive AI being one of the best, Van Dijk ensures your team has a solid backbone against elite attackers.

4. Mohamed Salah (RW, 107 OVR)

Salah's EA FC Mobile UTOTY card (Image via EA Sports)

Salah’s EA FC Mobile UTOTY card is one of the most dangerous attacking assets available. With 123 Pace and 123 Dribbling, he offers blistering speed combined with close ball control, making him a nightmare for defenders.

His 114 Shooting is among the best for wingers, ensuring that he can score from tight angles and one-on-one situations. Additionally, 108 Passing allows him to set up goals for teammates effectively.

His only downside is his low Physical stat (52), meaning he can struggle in physical battles against strong fullbacks. However, given his agility and finesse shots, he still edges out Gareth Bale in the RW position, making him a must-have in H2H play.

5. Jude Bellingham (CM, 106 OVR)

Bellingham's EA FC Mobile UTOTY card (Image via EA Sports)

Bellingham is the most well-rounded central midfielder in the EA FC Mobile UTOTY lineup, featuring all stats above 80+, rare for a CM/CAM card.

His 103 Pace ensures he moves quickly across the midfield, while 113 Shooting and 106 Passing allow him to contribute in attack and ball distribution.

114 Dribbling makes him smooth on the ball, and 96 Defending and 103 Physical means he can drop back and support defensive duties when required. His alternate position as CAM is another bonus, giving players flexibility in tactical setups.

While he isn’t the best at any single aspect, his overall balance makes him one of the most valuable midfielders in EA FC Mobile.

Readers should note that the above entries are arranged in no particular order of preference.

While Kylian Mbappe narrowly misses the top five, his 106 OVR UTOTY card remains an excellent option for those needing a lethal striker. His elite Pace and Shooting stats make him a strong alternative to Vinicius Jr. in both LW and ST positions.

If you prefer a pure striker, Mbappe can be an easy replacement, providing exceptional finishing and dribbling abilities.

