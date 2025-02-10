EA FC Mobile UTOTY leaks: Expected event structure, new Star Pass, and more

Reliable EA FC community leaker Sappurit has come up with an exciting update regarding the EA FC Mobile UTOTY (Ultimate Team of the Year) segment of the TOTY event. The leak provided key insights into the UTOTY event structure, revealing a wealth of information that, if true, promises to elevate the gameplay experience.

Although official details are still pending from EA Sports' end, the leaked information (backed by Sappurit's track record of reliability) offers a compelling preview of what’s to come.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Expected EA FC Mobile UTOTY event structure and schedule

According to leaks, the EA FC Mobile UTOTY event will span three weeks, with key dates on February 13, February 20, and February 27, 2025.

The event falls under the broader TOTY umbrella and is designed to reward players with top-tier cards through a series of quests, challenges, and milestones.

According to the leaker, during the first two weeks, players can expect a robust lineup of quests and challenges designed to test their skills and reward them with valuable in-game resources. These initial phases include a milestone system where players choose one of three rewards upon completion, adding an extra layer of strategy to the event.

A standout feature of the EA FC Mobile UTOTY segment is the 12th Man, a special card unlock that is scheduled to become available on February 20, 2025. This addition is eagerly anticipated, as it will complement the Ultimate TOTY XI and further boost the competitive edge of teams in EA FC Mobile.

Possible additional EA FC Mobile UTOTY features: New Star Pass and Shard Booster

Sappurit's leaks also hint at the arrival of a new Star Pass that includes TOTY Shards as rewards. This is great news for players who are keen on maximizing their chances to claim high-rated TOTY cards.

In addition to the Star Pass, a Shard Booster or Guarantee Bundle is also rumored to hit the store on February 13, 2025. As per the leaks, this bundle is expected to grant players an extra 200 TOTY Shards, which can be crucial in securing the best cards during the event.

While the exact details on how many TOTY Shards will be needed for each card have yet to be officially confirmed, the leak provides a breakdown of the expected card distribution based on OVR ratings.

The expected distribution suggests an exciting mix of ratings, ensuring that players will have multiple high-quality options to choose from as they invest their precious TOTY Shards.

The UTOTY event is shaping up to be one of the most compelling parts of EA FC Mobile’s TOTY season. As the official launch approaches, players are advised to prepare by engaging in event challenges and managing their TOTY Shards wisely.

EA Sports has already revealed the EA FC Mobile UTOTY squad earlier today. Stay tuned for further updates, as the publisher might officially unveil other UTOTY event details soon.

