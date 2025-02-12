EA FC Mobile UTOTY Scouting Camp: Everything you need to know 

With the arrival of the EA FC Mobile UTOTY (Ultimate Team of the Year) event, a brand-new squad has been introduced to the Scouting Camp. This special lineup consists of fully ranked-up UTOTY players and Icons — all with red ranks and trained to level 25. This addition gives players a chance to experience some of the best footballers in EA FC Mobile and leverage their abilities in matches.
Scouting Camp has quickly become one of the most engaging game modes in EA FC Mobile, offering players an opportunity to test elite cards without having to purchase them first.
This PvE mode allows users to compete in structured challenges using pre-built, theme-based squads featuring high-ranking players. By utilizing Scouting Camp Tickets, players can enter the event and play against AI opponents in a series of matches.
EA FC Mobile UTOTY Scouting Camp squad added in-game
The UTOTY Scouting Camp squad consists of 11 active UTOTY players along with 5 UTOTY Icons. Below is the full list of players, including their positions and overall ratings after ranking up:
Regular UTOTY players in the squad:
- 111 CDM - Rodri (Manchester City)
- 111 RW - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
- 111 CB - Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
- 111 LW - Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)
- 110 CM - Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
- 110 RB - Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
- 110 ST - Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)
- 110 CB - William Saliba (Arsenal)
- 109 LB - Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)
- 109 GK - Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)
- 109 CAM - Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
UTOTY Icons in the squad:
- 111 RB - Carlos Alberto Torres
- 111 ST - Johan Cruyff
- 110 ST - Eusébio
- 110 LW - Samuel Eto’o
- 109 CAM - Juan Román Riquelme
Players can use Scouting Camp as a trial ground for premium EA FC Mobile UTOTY player cards, allowing users to experience them properly before making transfer market investments.
EA FC Mobile UTOTY team setup and customization
The default formation for the EA FC Mobile UTOTY Scouting Camp squad is 4-3-3 Holding — featuring all 11 active UTOTY players in the starting lineup.
However, all the UTOTY Icons are initially placed on the substitutes’ bench, allowing players to adjust their team and integrate these legendary figures into the starting XI as they see fit.
This flexibility provides a chance to experiment with different formations and tactics to maximize performance.
Why the EA FC Mobile UTOTY Scouting Camp squad is a game-changer
This new UTOTY-themed squad is a fantastic addition for players looking to test out elite cards in a competitive environment. With all players max-ranked and almost max-trained, users get a real feel for how these superstars perform on the pitch.
Whether it’s utilizing the pace of Vinicius Jr. on the left wing, the defensive prowess of Virgil van Dijk, or the goal-scoring instincts of Johan Cruyff and Kylian Mbappe — this squad offers incredible gameplay potential. Additionally, since the Scouting Camp is a PvE mode, it eliminates the stress of online competition while still providing a structured challenge.
Players can refine their tactics, experiment with different playstyles, and get comfortable with EA FC Mobile UTOTY players before committing to them in the transfer market.