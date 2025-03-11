How to collect EA FC Mobile Neon Shards efficiently

EA FC Mobile Neon Shards are among the most valuable in-game resources in the Code Neon event. This new futuristic-themed event in EA FC Mobile has become a favorite among free-to-play players, thanks to its innovative gameplay and enticing rewards.

At the heart of the Code Neon event are Neon Shards, the key currency required to claim brilliant, high OVR player cards. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your squad or unlock exclusive Code Neon players, collecting Neon Shards efficiently is essential.

In this guide, we explore various avenues for earning Neon Shards and share strategic tips to help you maximize your rewards.

EA FC Mobile Neon Shards: All sources and strategic collection tips

EA FC Mobile Neon Shards are among the most valuable in-game currencies (Image via EA Sports)

The Code Neon event is structured into multiple chapters, each offering its own method of earning rewards.

The event’s design combines familiar elements from past promos with a unique futuristic twist. Here’s a breakdown of the primary sources for EA FC Mobile Neon Shards:

1) Info Chapter

This chapter acts as the navigation hub, providing key details about the event along with various quests to keep things engaging.

The EA FC Mobile Neon Shards reward in the Code Neon Info chapter (Image via EA Sports) Enter caption

However, claiming the final reward in the Reward 2 chapter does provide Neon Shards to players as a mission reward through this introductory chapter.

2) Main Chapter

The Main Chapter is the core grinding area where you participate in daily Skill Games, Matches, and Training Missions.

Completing 15 daily training missions in this chapter rewards you with Neon Tokens and unlocks weekly reward paths. These paths yield valuable resources, such as Gems, Mascheranos, and most importantly, EA FC Mobile Neon Shards.

Neon Shards reward in the Main Code Neon chapter (Image via EA Sports)

This chapter functions similarly to the main grinding stages of previous events like Winter Wonders but with fresh mechanics that fit the Code Neon theme.

3) Rewards Chapters (1 & 2)

In the Rewards Chapters, you choose from one of three available player cards by spending Neon Tokens. You also receive additional EA FC Mobile Neon Shards as part of the reward.

EA FC Neon Shards reward in the Reward Chapter 1 (Image via EA Sports)

Rewards Chapter 1 is available immediately, while Rewards Chapter 2 unlocks in the third week of the event. Together, these chapters contribute a significant number of shards to your overall collection.

4) Gallery Chapter

In this chapter, you can trade in unwanted or duplicate Code Neon fodder cards for Neon Shards.

EA FC Neon Shards can be claimed in the Code Neon Gallery Exchange Store upon player Exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

The number of shards you receive depends on the Overall Rating (OVR) of the exchanged card:

107 OVR: 250 shards

250 shards 106 OVR: 180 shards

180 shards 105 OVR: 120 shards

120 shards 104 OVR: 60 shards

60 shards 103 OVR: 30 shards

30 shards 100–102 OVR: 10 shards

10 shards 98–99 OVR: 5 shards

5) Additional Sources

Star Pass Rewards: The regular Star Pass awards you 50 Neon Shards, while the Premium Code Neon Star Pass gives you 150 Neon Shards.

The regular Star Pass awards you 50 Neon Shards, while the Premium Code Neon Star Pass gives you 150 Neon Shards. Expired Event Exchanges: You can trade surplus player cards from expired events in the Exchange segment for 2x Code Neon (98-107 OVR) players, which can then be exchanged in the Gallery for additional shards.

You can trade surplus player cards from expired events in the Exchange segment for 2x Code Neon (98-107 OVR) players, which can then be exchanged in the Gallery for additional shards. Store Bundles: If you’re willing to spend Gems, you can acquire a 99-107 OVR Code Neon player card for 2,500 Gems via the Code Neon Unlimited Bundle and a daily 101-107 OVR Code Neon player card for 3,000 Gems from the Code Neon Daily Bundle. These cards can be used as fodder in the Gallery to further boost your shard count.

How to collect EA FC Mobile Neon Shards strategically

Effective management of Neon Shards is key to maximizing your rewards. Dedicated free-to-play players can potentially accumulate over 670 shards purely through consistent daily play without spending a single Gem.

To break down the collection strategy, completing the third mission in the Info Chapter will yield 50 shards, while daily training and weekly paths in the Main Chapter contribute roughly 150 to 160 shards over time.

Rewards Chapter 1 yields 30 Neon Shards; thus, Rewards Chapter 2 can also be expected to provide 30+ Sards. The Regular Star Pass and Ladley King's Challenge Chapter can yield around 60 EA FC Mobile Neon Shards.

Additionally, considering the milestone rewards from Rewards Chapter 1, specifically the 100, 102, and 104 OVR Gakpo/James/Simons cards, they can yield approximately 60 Neon Shards through Gallery Exchanges.

Similarly, the Rewards Chapter 2 is also expected to provide around 60 shards, resulting in a total of 160 Neon Shards.

Furthermore, cards from Division Rivals Free Store Packs and Universal Token Exchange packs add another estimated 150+ shards.

Focus on prioritizing missions that yield the highest shard output and keep track of daily and weekly limits. Save your high-value fodder cards for Gallery exchanges to maximize returns and leverage additional sources like the Star Pass and expired event exchanges to supplement your collection.

By mastering these methods and managing your resources wisely, you can collect EA FC Mobile Neon Shards and secure the best Code Neon players to elevate your EA FC Mobile squad.

