EA FC Mobile leak hints at possible 104 OVR Peter Crouch and Mascherano Code Neon-special cards

EA FC Mobile fans have yet another reason to get excited as reliable EA FC data miner Madridistaa has leaked intriguing details about the possibly upcoming Code Neon Chapter 2 rewards.

According to a leak, two special Hero Cards might be making their way into the game: a 104 OVR Striker version of Peter Crouch and a 104 OVR Center Back version of Javier Mascherano.

While EA Sports has yet to officially confirm these additions, hints from the event’s welcome wallpaper strongly suggest that these iconic figures will soon be a part of the Code Neon experience.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Leaked EA FC Mobile Code Neon special cards might feature updated post-goal celebrations

Peter Crouch's in-game "I Can't Hear You" celebration might get replaced by his trademark "Robot-Dance" celebration (Images via EA Sports)

The EA FC Mobile Code Neon event, known for its futuristic theme of robots and advanced technology, is set to introduce a fresh batch of rewards in its second chapter.

Among these, the rumored 104 OVR Peter Crouch card is drawing significant attention. Peter Crouch’s post-goal celebration in EA FC Mobile has been the “I can’t hear you” gesture, a move popularized by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Peter Crouch's “I can’t hear you” celebration in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

However, this new card might feature a robot dance celebration — a perfect nod to the Code Neon theme. Also, since the Code Neon special BOT team already uses this post-goal celebration, this could be more than just a possibility.

Crouch, renowned in the real world not just for his towering presence but also for his quirky and robotic dance moves, is likely to bring a unique flavor to the event, enhancing both the visual appeal and the in-game experience.

On the defensive end, the leak hints at a 104 OVR Mascherano card designed for the center-back (CB) position. Mascherano has been a longtime favorite among EA FC Mobile players, primarily through his universal rank-up cards.

However, this special addition is anticipated to be his first high-OVR card in the game, marking a significant upgrade to his in-game representation.

With a reputation built on his leadership, tactical intelligence, and relentless defending, Mascherano’s new card is expected to provide a substantial boost to any team’s backline.

Madridistaa, an EA FC Mobile leaker known for his consistent accuracy, has provided this information as part of a broader leak revolving around Chapter 2 of the Code Neon event.

Although EA Sports is yet to make an official announcement, the event's welcome wallpaper offers subtle hints that these two players are indeed on the way.

