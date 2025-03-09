EA FC Mobile leaks hint at Code Neon BOT Team details

EA FC Mobile’s futuristic Code Neon event just took an exciting turn with fresh leaks revealing an all-new squad of AI-controlled BOT players. Reliable leaker Sappurit has uncovered the names of 16 robotic adversaries from EA Sports’ database that are rumored to form the formidable Team Code: Neon.

This mechanized squad, complete with a unique twist on post-goal celebrations, might add an innovative flavor to the event.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

What are the possible EA FC Mobile Code Neon BOT Team player names?

The EA FC Mobile Code Neon BOT Team (Image via EA Sports)

The Code Neon event — the first of its kind in EA FC Mobile’s history — introduces a storyline where robots take on real-world football in high-octane matches.

In certain player-versus-AI fixtures, gamers will face off against a team of 16 robotic players, each designated as BOT-001 through BOT-016. Here’s the complete lineup as leaked by Sappurit:

BOT-001: Adrizinho Bastos (Goalkeeper)

BOT-002: Jesus Andradaldo

BOT-003: Teixe Gaúcho

BOT-004: Leandro Pestanha

BOT-005: Vanderlei Cõembra

BOT-006: Charles de Breito

BOT-007: Durval Dutría

BOT-008: Brenão Duarte

BOT-009: Thio Rolim

BOT-010: Bruno Fagundeiro

BOT-011: Rodolfo Pittaça

BOT-012: Peter Torreiro

BOT-013: Weilson Leal

BOT-014: Edardynho Neto

BOT-015: Renan Tojeiras

BOT-016: Sérgio Espinho

These rumored names — with their distinctive blend of Brazilian and Portuguese influences — help set the tone for an event that’s as imaginative as it is competitive.

Although EA Sports has yet to confirm details about the BOT team, Sappurit's leaked information suggests that these might be the possible robotic players who will be integrated into the Code Neon event’s special matches.

EA FC Mobile Code Neon BOT Team's futuristic celebration: A nod to Peter Crouch

The BOT team's post-goal celebration is a tribute to Peter Crouch's iconic robot dance (Image via EA Sports)

One of the most intriguing details revealed in the leak is that the BOT team will use a specific robot celebration for all of its post-goal celebrations.

This celebration is inspired by none other than Peter Crouch, an EA FC Mobile Hero known for his iconic moves and quirky celebrations.

Crouch’s signature robot celebration is even featured in the event’s welcome wallpaper, hinting that his influence could extend beyond his own card.

Although this is speculative, it suggests that the BOT players might incorporate elements from his celebrations, adding a fun and distinctive twist to every goal scored.

The introduction of the Code Neon BOT team is a groundbreaking addition to FC Mobile. By pitting human players against a team of highly detailed, futuristic robots, the event promises a fresh gameplay experience that challenges traditional norms.

An FC Mobile Code Neon Team vs Club Team match in progress (Image via EA Sports)

As players navigate this new mode, they’ll need to adapt to the unique style and tactics of the BOT team, which could potentially influence strategies in future events.

As always, while the details remain unofficial, Sappurit's track record lends significant credibility to these leaks. EA FC Mobile fans should keep an eye on official announcements for further updates on how and when these features will be fully integrated into the game.

Stay tuned for more developments as EA FC Mobile continues to push the boundaries of mobile football with innovative events like Code Neon.

