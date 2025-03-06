EA FC Mobile Code Neon Star Pass: Price, best rewards, and how to earn Star Pass Credits 

As announced in EA Sports' recent livestream, the developers have introduced the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Star Pass. The Star Pass arrives alongside the new Code Neon promo, which offers a futuristic appeal to the renowned football title. It offers abundant rewards (including promo cards, gems, FC Points, and other items) that will massively boost the users' gaming experience worldwide.

The Code Neon Star Pass (also called the Cyber Pass) has been added to the Star Pass section, from where you can directly access it. You can also visit the Star Pass section from the Intro Chapter of the Code Neon promo.

What are the rewards of the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Star Pass?

The EA FC Mobile Code Neon Star Pass is priced based on your region and available promotions. It generally ranges between $9.99 and $14.99. You can purchase the pass until the promo concludes on May 3, 2025.

The pass has a tiered reward system, with the main Code Neon player cards available at higher levels.

Code Neon Star Pass ranked rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Listed below are the best rewards available in the premium section of the Code Neon Star Pass:

Level 1: 98 LM Raheem Sterling (Ballon d'Or 2024 version)

98 LM Raheem Sterling (Ballon d'Or 2024 version) Level 2, 10, 40 and 45: 91 CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank-up version)

91 CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank-up version) Level 5: Code Neon Logo (Premium)

Code Neon Logo (Premium) Level 6, 18, 27, 33, 38, and 52: 100 Training Transfer Points

100 Training Transfer Points Level 12, 24, 48, and 58: Code Neon Shards

Code Neon Shards Level 15, 25, 35, 55, and 60: 300 FC Points

300 FC Points Level 20: 97 ST Alexander Isak (Retro Stars version)

97 ST Alexander Isak (Retro Stars version) Level 30: 103 ST Jamie Vardy (Code Neon version)

103 ST Jamie Vardy (Code Neon version) Level 43: 98 CDM Michael Essien

98 CDM Michael Essien Level 50: 108 CB Abdukodir Khusanov (Code Neon version)

Meanwhile, the free section also offers some rewards. However, only the Code Neon logo (Level 5), EA Sports Yellow Black Ball (Level 15), and the Eastpoint Arena stadium — Foggy (Level 35) are worth mentioning.

Also Read: All EA FC Mobile Code Neon promo chapters explained.

How can you earn EA FC Mobile Code Neon Star Pass Credits?

Progression in the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Star Pass is guaranteed by earning Star Pass Credits. The Credits can be obtained by completing the Daily Quests.

However, remember that the Daily Quests are no longer available in the Quests section. Instead, EA Sports has added them to the Activities section.

You can play skill games and matches and watch ads to complete daily tasks. Once you complete all four Daily Quests, you can earn 135 Code Neon Star Pass points.

