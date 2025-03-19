EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Code Neon Week 3 Icons

EA Sports has announced the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Week 3 Icons via a post on the game's social media handles. Following the reset on March 20, 2025, the Week 3 Icons will be added to the promo chapters, packs, and the Market. The featured Icons in Week 3 are massively popular and are a balance of attack, midfield, and defense options.

This article lists all the announced Code Neon Week 3 Icons in EA FC Mobile.

Which legends feature as the EA FC Mobile Code Neon Week 3 Icons?

The EA FC Mobile Code Neon Week 3 Icons list includes seven legends. Here's a look at all the announced players:

107 CDM - Michael Essien

107 CM - Dirk Kuyt

107 CB - Laurent Blanc

107 LB - John Arne Riise

105 ST - Nwankwo Kanu

104 LM - Aleksandr Mostovoi

104 CAM - Socrates

104 CB - Javier Mascherano

104 ST - Peter Crouch

What were the previously introduced EA FC Mobile Code Neon Icons?

After the Team of the Year (TOTY) 2025 promo ended, Code Neon was introduced to EA FC Mobile on March 6, 2025. Since then, EA Sports has added multiple Code Neon Icons to the game every week.

Listed below are all the previously introduced Code Neon Icons:

Week 1

107 CB - Bobby Moore

107 CAM - Diego Maradona

105 CAM - Hidetoshi Nakata

103 LW - Wlodzimierz Smolarek

102 CB - Ledley King

Week 2

107 GK - Petr Cech

107 CAM - Antonio Di Natale

106 RM - Gheorghe Hagi

106 ST - Miroslav Klose

105 ST - Gianluca Vialli

105 LW - Paolo Futre

105 ST - Raoul Bellanova

As seen above, the Code Neon Icons have high overall ratings. This means they will have high prices in the Market. However, if you grind daily, you can use Code Neon Shards to get the Icons.

