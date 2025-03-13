EA FC Mobile rumors hint at Franz Beckenbauer's entry in the game as a new Icon

EA FC Mobile fans are buzzing with anticipation, as new rumors have hinted at the potential debut of one of football’s all-time legends, Franz Beckenbauer, in the mobile game. Although Beckenbauer has been a familiar name in previous EA Sports titles, this will be his very first appearance on the mobile platform. FIFA Mobile, which launched in November 2017 as FIFA Mobile 18, never featured him, and his only prior appearance was in the FIFA 17 PC version as a 93-rated center-back.

Now, reliable EA FC Mobile leakers have suggested that EA Sports is ready to introduce “Der Kaiser” into EA FC Mobile’s Icon pool, meaning he might debut as a Code Neon Icon during the ongoing Code Neon event.

Note: This article is based on rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Franz Beckenbauer’s rumored EA FC Mobile debut gets a strong grip after EA FC 25's official announcement

EA Sports has already announced the arrival of Franz Beckenbauer in EA FC 25, the publisher's PC/console sports game, through the "Legends Return" patch note. The legendary Icon will step into the virtual greens on PCs and consoles on March 21, 2025.

Although Beckenbauer's return has been confirmed on the PC/console version, EA FC Mobile has yet to make an official announcement.

However, reliable leaks from sources like FC MOBILE NEWS (F2P) and Alxnso are now suggesting that fans of FC Mobile can also expect to see Beckenbauer arriving soon.

Franz Beckenbauer is a name that resonates deeply within the football world. Known for his tactical intelligence and commanding presence on the pitch, the German footballer revolutionized the center-back position as a "Sweeper" and set new standards for leadership.

His previous stint in the FIFA 17 PC version, though modestly rated at 93 OVR, left a lasting impression on fans. However, controversies dating back to 2014 and 2016 led to his removal from FIFA Mobile 18, resulting in his absence from mobile games for over seven years.

Despite these past issues, no formal charges were brought against Beckenbauer before his passing, and in 2021, FIFA closed its ethics inquiry, as the statute of limitations had expired.

Diego Maradona’s recent re-entry into EA FC Mobile has already set the stage for such legendary comebacks. His return, which delighted fans and reinvigorated the franchise, demonstrated that EA Sports is committed to bringing back the icons of football.

With FC Mobile now in full swing and the innovative Code Neon event underway, the stage is set for a possible legendary debut of Der Kaiser, likely as a Code Neon Icon. If the rumors come true, this would further enrich the game’s legendary Icon pool and create even more excitement among players.

