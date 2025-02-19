Leaked EA FC Mobile Diego Maradona Icon-Making Challenge mode: Expect a free 104 OVR card

EA FC Mobile Diego Maradona Icon-Making Challenge mode is currently one of the most rumored topics in the EA FC community, as the legendary Argentine footballer is all set to make his virtual return to the game after four years. EA Sports confirmed Maradona’s comeback some time ago, but fresh details have now emerged thanks to reliable leakers Artemii and Sappurit.

Ad

According to the leaks, players might have the opportunity to secure a high-rated Diego Maradona item by completing a special challenge mode featuring the legend's illustrious football career.

While the specific mechanics of this event remain under wraps, the prospect of playing through iconic matches from Maradona’s career has stirred anticipation within the EA FC Mobile community, considering previous trends of Icon Chronicle events.

Note: The information in this article is purely based on leaks. Readers are advised to grant them with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

EA FC Mobile Diego Maradona Icon-Making Challenge mode leaked: Expected structure, duration, and more

Leaker Artemii hinted in his X handle that players will possibly have to play through five matches from Maradona’s storied career to earn his expected free 104 OVR card.

While details are scarce, the challenge mode presumably takes inspiration from some of his most defining moments, perhaps the 1986 World Cup, where he famously led Argentina to glory, or his triumphant stint at Napoli.

Ad

Each match may come with specific objectives that mimic real-life scenarios, providing a narrative-driven approach to unlocking this iconic player.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although no detail regarding Maradona’s leaked 104 OVR card has been shared, it is rumored that he will receive a CAM (Central Attacking Midfielder) version. This would align perfectly with his real-life role as a creative force behind his team’s attacking plays.

If true, Maradona’s card will likely boast exceptional dribbling, vision, passing, and shooting stats, making him an invaluable asset for any squad in EA FC Mobile.

Possible event duration and expectations

Ad

The probable EA FC Mobile Diego Maradona Icon-Making Challenge Mode is expected to run from February 20 to March 27, 2025, giving players just over a month to complete five matches (or challenges).

It remains unclear whether additional requirements such as team OVR thresholds or specific lineup constraints will be imposed. Regardless, this limited-time format underscores the importance of timely participation.

Sappurit, another authentic community leaker hinted that the EA FC Mobile Diego Maradona card expected to arrive on February 20, 2025, might be a 104 OVR with a 100 Base and +4 ranked version.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With this EA FC Mobile Diego Maradona’s card likely to be one of the event’s top prizes, players should plan their resources and gaming schedule accordingly.

Diego Maradona’s return to EA FC Mobile is not just a nod to his legendary status but also an opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the magic of his illustrious career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback