EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals: All quarter finals upgrades explored

Following the success in previous years, EA Sports has announced the introduction of the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals event. It will celebrate the iconic UEFA Champions League competition's 2025 edition. The event will be live on the popular title on March 27, 2025, at midnight UTC and will be available until the conclusion of the tournament in the first week of June 2025.

Ad

EA Sports recently took to the title's official social media handles to announce the upgrades for the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals quarter-finals stage. The announcement has created a huge buzz amongst gamers who eagerly await the new event's arrival after the weekly reset in a few hours.

What are the different upgrades for the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals quarter-finals stage?

While the UCL 2025 tournament has been around for a long time, the addition of the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals will add more fervor to the title.

Ad

Trending

Based on the announcement, three possible conditions and their respective upgrades will be available for the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals quarter-finals stage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at all the upgrades and their conditions:

If the chosen player's team advances to the semi-finals, the selected player will receive a +1 OVR upgrade . This enables the player to feature in more users' Ultimate Teams

. This enables the player to feature in more users' Ultimate Teams If the chosen player's team scores five or more goals in the two legs of the quarter finals (combined), the selected player gets a +1 upgrade on his weak foot . This will help the player score goals using both feet.

. This will help the player score goals using both feet. If the chosen player's team concedes two or fewer goals across the two legs of the quarter-finals, the selected player gets an added trait.

Ad

Also Read: Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile: Everything you need to know

You can choose players from the teams featuring in the UCL 2025. However, as seen above, the card's attribute changes will be entirely based on the team's performance in the quarter-finals stages.

While Bayern Munich will face Internazionale in a heavyweight clash, Arsenal and Real Madrid will face off in a tough encounter. The other two matches will feature Barcelona facing Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain squaring off against Aston Villa.

Ad

It remains to be seen which teams emerge victorious and move on to the semis. Meanwhile, it also remains unknown which team will fulfill the conditions for the upgrades. Hence, you must choose players from teams that have a balanced squad.

Explore our other coverage on the EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback