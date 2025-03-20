Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile: Everything you need to know

Following the weekly reset earlier today, EA Sports introduced the Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile. The event has been added to the Challenge Mode section and follows the same format as the other events. Gamers must play matches in various rounds to earn exclusive rewards, including the 104 OVR Bobby Charlton card (Code Neon version).
This article acts as a guide to helping players learn about the Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile and how to obtain rewards from the mode.
What do you need to know about the new Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile?
The Icon Making Charlton Challenge mode is easy to participate in as it has no specific requirements. You can play the event using your Ultimate Team. You must know that you will get an extra chance if you fail to clear every round in one go. However, failing to clear the rounds in the second chance, will lead you to spend 3000 Gems.
Like the Maradona Challenge, once you clear all rounds in the Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile, you will be able to get a 92 OVR Base Icon card if Bobby Charlton, 3000 Gems, and a 104 OVR CAM Bobby Charlton (Code Neon variant).
Here's a look at all the different rounds of the Icon Making Charlton Challenge mode and their respective rewards:
- Round 1 - Win a match and get 92 OVR Icon Bobby Charlton
- Round 2 - Win a match and get Gems x500
- Quarter Final - Win a match and get Gems x1,000
- Semi Final - Win a match and get Gems x1,500
- Final - Win a match and get 104 OVR CAM Bobby Charlton (Code Neon version)
You must note that all the matches mentioned above will be played against AI. However, the difficulty level increases with higher rounds in the Challenge mode.
What are the best stats of the Code Neon variant 104 Bobby Charlton card?
The 104 OVR CAM Bobby Charlton card has pace, attack, and midfield stats. Listed below are the best stats:
- Pace: 100
- Acceleration: 101
- Sprint Speed: 100
- Long Passing: 100
- Shooting: 101
- Finishing: 101
- Shot Power: 104
- Positioning: 102
- Dribbling: 104
- Agility: 103
- Reactions: 105
The card also has a 4.5-star Stamina and 4-star skill moves, making it a great option as CAM.
Furthermore, the card has been ranked up to the fourth level (red variant). Hence, it will be easy for you to train the card without worrying about spending rank-up Mascherano cards.
