Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile: Everything you need to know

Following the weekly reset earlier today, EA Sports introduced the Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile. The event has been added to the Challenge Mode section and follows the same format as the other events. Gamers must play matches in various rounds to earn exclusive rewards, including the 104 OVR Bobby Charlton card (Code Neon version).

This article acts as a guide to helping players learn about the Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile and how to obtain rewards from the mode.

What do you need to know about the new Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile?

The Icon Making Charlton Challenge mode is easy to participate in as it has no specific requirements. You can play the event using your Ultimate Team. You must know that you will get an extra chance if you fail to clear every round in one go. However, failing to clear the rounds in the second chance, will lead you to spend 3000 Gems.

Snippet showing all rounds and rewards in Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Like the Maradona Challenge, once you clear all rounds in the Code Neon Icon Making Charlton event in EA FC Mobile, you will be able to get a 92 OVR Base Icon card if Bobby Charlton, 3000 Gems, and a 104 OVR CAM Bobby Charlton (Code Neon variant).

Here's a look at all the different rounds of the Icon Making Charlton Challenge mode and their respective rewards:

Round 1 - Win a match and get 92 OVR Icon Bobby Charlton

- Win a match and get 92 OVR Icon Bobby Charlton Round 2 - Win a match and get Gems x500

- Win a match and get Gems x500 Quarter Final - Win a match and get Gems x1,000

- Win a match and get Gems x1,000 Semi Final - Win a match and get Gems x1,500

- Win a match and get Gems x1,500 Final - Win a match and get 104 OVR CAM Bobby Charlton (Code Neon version)

You must note that all the matches mentioned above will be played against AI. However, the difficulty level increases with higher rounds in the Challenge mode.

What are the best stats of the Code Neon variant 104 Bobby Charlton card?

The 104 OVR CAM Bobby Charlton card has pace, attack, and midfield stats. Listed below are the best stats:

Pace: 100

Acceleration: 101

Sprint Speed: 100

Long Passing: 100

Shooting: 101

Finishing: 101

Shot Power: 104

Positioning: 102

Dribbling: 104

Agility: 103

Reactions: 105

The card also has a 4.5-star Stamina and 4-star skill moves, making it a great option as CAM.

Furthermore, the card has been ranked up to the fourth level (red variant). Hence, it will be easy for you to train the card without worrying about spending rank-up Mascherano cards.

