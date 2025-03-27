EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals Mini Pass: Price, rewards, and how to get Credits

  • home icon
By Samarjit Paul
Modified Mar 27, 2025 23:49 IST
EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals Mini Pass offers stunning rewards (Image via EA Sports)
After the weekly reset earlier today, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals Mini Pass along with the promo. The pass can be accessed from the Main Chapter in the RTTF 25 promo and offers multiple rewards for both pay-to-play and free-to-play users. To no one's surprise, it has already generated a considerable buzz amongst global users.

The Mini Pass is currently live and will be available until April 24, 2025. You can purchase it from the in-game store within this period.

What are the different rewards in the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals Mini Pass?

The EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals Mini Pass's paid version is priced according to the promotions available in your region, but it generally costs $14.99. Many rewards are added to the paid section of the Mini Pass.

EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals Mini Pass rewards (Image via EA Sports)
Here are all the rewards in the paid section:

  • Rank 1: Ryan Gravenberch (UCL 2025 Road to the Final edition)
  • Rank 2: Training Transfer tokens x500
  • Rank 3: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano rank-up item x2
  • Rank 4: FC Points x300
  • Rank 5: Three million Coins
  • Rank 6: FC Points x500
  • Rank 7: Road to the Final 25 Logo (Premium)
  • Rank 8: Gems x1000
  • Rank 9: FC Points x700
  • Rank 10: 108 OVR LB Fran Garcia (UCL 2025 Road to the Final edition)

In addition, the pass also has a free section for F2P users to ensure no player is excluded from getting rewards while playing the UCL 2025 Road to the Final promo.

Listed below are all the rewards available in the free section:

  • Rank 1: 200k Coins
  • Rank 2: Training Transfer tokens x100
  • Rank 3: Gems x500
  • Rank 4: 300k Coins
  • Rank 5: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano rank-up item x1
  • Rank 6: Gems x600
  • Rank 7: Road to the Final 25 Logo
  • Rank 8: Training Transfer tokens x200
  • Rank 9: Gems x1000
  • Rank 10: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano rank-up item x1

How can you earn Credits for the EA FC Mobile UCL 2025 Road to the Finals Mini Pass?

Unlike the previous Mini Passes, earning Pass Credits is tricky in the RTTF 25 Mini Pass.

For this, you need to win matches in the Main Chapter of the RTTF 25 promo. The higher the difficulty level, the more Pass Credits you can obtain. Note that you are also eligible to obtain Coins for winning matches.

