All introduced EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 players

EA Sports has released the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 players. The list includes some of the most prominent stars in football. They can be obtained by completing exchanges, opening packs, and by spending FC Points or Coins in the market.

Ad

The introduction of the Week 3 players has created a huge buzz in the gaming community, and players are going to try their best to obtain the cards.

Who are the recently introduced EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 players?

EA Sports has introduced 16 icons and current-day football stars in the third week of the Aqua vs Inferno promo. These players have 106 or higher OVRs, making them great options to use in your Ultimate Team. This will allow you to earn more victories and Stars (for ranking up) in the Division Rivals mode.

Ad

Trending

EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 player list available in the Gallery chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Here are all the recently added EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 players:

Ad

109 OVR RB - Cafu (Inferno)

109 OVR ST - Gareth Bale (Inferno)

109 OVR LW - Rivaldo (Inferno)

108 OVR CB - Sol Campbell (Inferno)

108 OVR CM - Paul Scholes (Inferno)

108 OVR CAM - Juan Roman Riquelme (Aqua)

108 OVR ST - Omar Marmoush (Aqua)

107 OVR RB - Andrew Robertson (Inferno)

107 OVR CDM - Matteo Guendouzi (Aqua)

107 OVR LB - Goncalo Inacio (Aqua)

107 OVR CM - Amad Diallo (Inferno)

106 OVR ST - Cody Gakpo

106 OVR CDM - Nemanja Matic (Aqua)

106 OVR CDM - Aleksandar Pavlovic (Inferno)

106 OVR CB - Yeray (Inferno)

106 OVR ST - Nicolas Jackson (Aqua)

Ad

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Division Rivals update (June 12, 2025): All changes and additions explored.

Due to their rarity, all the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 players are currently selling for sky-high prices in the in-game market. However, if you have collected enough Market Pick Tokens, you can exchange them and get a chance to obtain a free Week 3 player card.

With multiple high OVR player cards being introduced, EA Sports hopes that many new gamers and football enthusiasts will try out the Aqua vs Inferno promo.

Ad

Check out other articles on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More