EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter: All matches and rewards explored

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Apr 29, 2025 23:36 IST
EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)
EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Earlier today (April 29, 2024), EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter. As the name suggests, it celebrates the top-performing footballers' inclusion in the Team of the Season 25 for the first division of French Football in the game. The chapter is the first to appear in the TOTS 25 promo and offers stunning rewards, which should provide a massive boost to gamers.

The Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter is currently live and will be available for the next few weeks. This guide explains how to complete matches and earn rewards.

What are the daily match types in the EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter?

EA Sports offers three daily TOTS Tickets in the Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter. These tickets can be used to play daily matches and earn TOTS Token A.

All match types offered in EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)
All match types offered in EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the daily matches that you can choose and play to obtain TOTS Tokens A:

  • Match: Win a match against 80 OVR PSG (controlled by AI) after 45 minutes with the scoreline 1-0 and get TOTS Token A x30.
  • VS Attack: Play against real opponents in VS Attack mode. A win offers TOTS Token A x60, and a draw offers TOTS Token A x20.
  • Head to Head: Play against real opponents in H2H mode. A win offers TOTS Token A x120, and a draw offers TOTS Token A x40.
What are the various rewards in the EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter?

The obtained TOTS Token A can be exchanged to earn the following rewards:

  • Exchange 20 TOTS Token A and get 2,000,000 Coins (Obtainable five times)
  • Exchange 20 TOTS Token A and get 500 Gems (Obtainable five times)
  • Exchange 100 TOTS Token A and get TOTS Shards x5 (Obtainable twice)
  • Exchange 100 TOTS Token A and get a random 100-107 TOTS player (Obtainable twice)
  • Exchange 20 TOTS Token A and get 91 Mascherano rank-up item (Obtainable twice)
Milestone rewards in EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)
Milestone rewards in EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Additionally, you can earn one of the following Milestone rewards in the Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter:

  • Milestone reward 1: 104 LW Desire Doue
  • Milestone reward 2: 103-107 TOTS Player x1
  • Milestone reward 3: 3x 91 Mascherano rank-up item

Note that the desired Milestone reward can only be obtained after you have achieved 15 wins from the aforementioned matches.

Since the EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 25 chapter offers so many rewards, EA Sports can expect many Ligue 1 enthusiasts to log into the game and complete matches.

