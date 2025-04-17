EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Jazz chapter: All matches and rewards explored

Following the weekly reset on April 17, 2025, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Jazz chapter. It celebrates the skills of legendary footballers and players of the present era with jazz music. This has been added to the chapters section and will be available for the next two weeks. It offers several rewards that can massively enhance a gamer's experience.

This guide explains more about the Jazz chapter matches, making it simpler for you to earn rewards.

What are the matches in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Jazz chapter?

In the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Jazz chapter, you must play various types of matches to earn points (denoted by Jazz Notes).

Jazz chapter matches (Image via EA Sports)

Listed below are the different match types:

Play VS Attack match - Win: 25 Jazz Notes, Bonus: 10 Jazz Notes

Play H2H match - Win: 25 Jazz Notes, Bonus: 10 Jazz Notes

Play a match against AI - Win and get a random amount of Jazz Notes

Note that you can win up to three matches every day.

Each win unlocks a streak. Here's a look at the number of matches you must win to unlock various streaks:

Win one match - Good

Win two matches - Great

Win three matches - Perfect

If you win three matches consecutively, you can unlock the Combo streak and obtain multiple Bonus points for free. Obtaining these Bonus points will enable you to earn Milestone rewards.

What are the Milestone rewards in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Jazz chapter?

EA Sports has added several Milestone rewards to the new Jazz chapter to add more fervor to the Pitch Beats promo's third week. You can unlock these rewards after obtaining the required amount of Bonus points or Jazz Notes.

Jazz chapter milestone rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the Milestone rewards available in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Jazz chapter:

Reward 1 (Unlocks after reaching 250 points) - Jazz master logo and Coin x200k

(Unlocks after reaching 250 points) - Jazz master logo and Coin x200k Reward 2 (Unlocks after reaching 800 points) - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (rank-up item) x1 and Coin x200k

(Unlocks after reaching 800 points) - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (rank-up item) x1 and Coin x200k Reward 3 (Unlocks after reaching 1600 points) - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (rank-up item) x2

(Unlocks after reaching 1600 points) - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (rank-up item) x2 Reward 4 (Unlocks after reaching 2200 points) - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (rank-up item) x3

As seen above, you can get multiple rank-up items for free in the Jazz chapter. This will help you rank up players in your squad.

Like other chapters, EA Sports has also added a login reward for those visiting the Jazz chapter. You can get a 100 OVR CAM Jude Bellingham card for free.

With various rewards up for grabs, EA Sports will likely expect many new gamers to join in and try out the new EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Jazz chapter.

