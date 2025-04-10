EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash promo: All chapters explained

Earlier today (April 10, 2025), EA Sports added the EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash promo, which celebrates the Thai New Year and its festivities in the popular football title. It runs alongside the Pitch Beats and UCL Road to the Finals (RTTF) 2025 promos. Adding fervor to the Songran Splash promo, EA Sports has also added several chapters.

Ad

We explore details about the different chapters in the promo, enabling you to obtain more rewards.

What are the different chapters in the EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash promo?

There are two chapters in the EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash promo: Main and Gallery. Here's a detailed look at them:

Main

The Main chapter contains missions and free rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Like the Pitch Beats promo, the Main chapter acts as a hub. It redirects you to the Classic chapter and the Mini Pass. However, it also contains missions and rewards.

Ad

Trending

While you visit the chapter, you can get three Songran Tickets to play matches (each match costs one token). Here's a look at the different matches:

Win a H2H match and get 30 Songkran tokens

Win a VS Attack match and get 20 Songkran tokens

Win a match against AI and get 10 Songkran tokens

You can use these tokens to unlock rewards. While 100 Songkran tokens help you get three rewards, you can get a single reward by spending 40.

Ad

Once you obtain all nine rewards, you get one of the following Milestone rewards:

Reward 1: 104 ST - Danny Welbeck

104 ST - Danny Welbeck Reward 2: 104 CAM - Bruno Fernandes

104 CAM - Bruno Fernandes Reward 3: 104 CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

104 CB - Jarrad Branthwaite Reward 4: 200 Songkran tokens

Furthermore, anyone visiting the Main chapter can also obtain an exclusive Songkran Splash kit.

Gallery

All players in the Gallery chapter (Image via EA Sports)

The Gallery chapter in the EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash promo contains all announced players. Each player has been displayed along with their redemption price (denoted by Shards).

Ad

Several Songkran Splash Shards exchanges are also available in this chapter. You can exchange different players to get promo Shards. These Shards can then be used to obtain the announced players.

In addition, EA Sports has also added a mini-pass and several other Store Packs for the EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash promo.

With so many new features, the Songkran Splash promo will likely become the perfect replacement for the Code Neon promo.

Ad

Explore our other stories on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More