EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash promo cards

After the weekly reset earlier today (April 10, 2025), EA Sports announced and introduced multiple EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash promo cards. The cards feature some immensely popular present-day footballers and extraordinary legends of past eras. The cards have been added to the Sangran Splash chapters, exchanges, packs, and the Market.

The promo celebrates the Thai New Year and has a festive theme. Although the promo has a lot to offer, the cards are the highlights.

Which players and legends are the highlights of the EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash promo?

Nine legends with high OVRs have been announced for the EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash promo. Their flamboyant style on the pitch will be reflected in the game when players use the legends in matches.

Here's an overview of all the announced legends for the EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash promo:

107 LW - Joe Cole

107 CB - Ricardo Carvalho

107 CDM - Gennaro Gattuso

107 CM - Frank Lampard

106 RW - Ludovic Giuly

106 RM - Steve McManaman

106 CM - Claudio Marchisio

106 ST - Wayne Rooney

105 LM - DaMarcus Beasley

Among all the legends in the Sangkran Splash promo, Gattuso, Rooney, and Lampard have Icon variant cards — the rest feature as Heroes.

The developers have also announced seven high-rated present-day players for the promo. These players' in-game celebrations will likely match the enthusiasm of Thai people celebrating their New Year.

Here's a look at all the present-day players featuring in the EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash promo:

107 CAM - Bruno Fernandes

106 CAM - Cole Palmer

106 CB - Ibrahima Konate

105 RW - Pedro Neto

105 LB - Marc Cucurella

105 CAM - Diminik Szoboszlai

105 ST - Jamie Vardy

All the cards mentioned above have high demand in the in-game Market due to their overall ratings. Hence, if you have Market Pick Tokens, you can exchange them for a chance to obtain a Songkran Splash card for free. Additionally, you can exchange the promo shards in the Gallery chapter to redeem any card for free.

The Sangkran Splash promo runs alongside the UCL 2025 Road to the Finals and the Pitch Beats promos. The latter also got a new Rock chapter that contains multiple missions and rewards.

