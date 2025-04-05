EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game: Rewards and how to play explored

EA Sports recently launched the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game in the Classic chapter of the promo. The mini-game sports the same format as the Winter Wildcards board game and offers plenty of rewards (available while playing and upon completing rounds). It will be live in the game until the Pitch Beats promo concludes on May 1, 2025 (UTC).
This article acts as a guide, helping you learn about playing the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game, its rewards, and more.
How can you play the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game
You must collect Cadence Rolls by playing daily matches and skill games to play the mini-game in the Classic chapter. You can then spend the Cadence Rolls to roll the dice and move on the board. When you land on a particular tile, you will be entitled to different items.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's a look at all the items you can obtain after landing on different tiles in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game:
- Tile 1: Coin x50k, Gem x1k, 91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item)
- Tile 2: Base player x5
- Tile 3: Coin x12k
- Tile 4: Gem x25
- Tile 5: Coin x5k
- Tile 6: A random 97-105 Mixed version player
- Tile 7: Gem x50
- Tile 8: Cadence Roll x1
- Tile 9: A random 75-94 Mixed version player
- Tile 10: Training Transfer Point x15
- Tile 11: 91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item)
- Tile 12: Random 75-94 Mixed version player x3
- Tile 13: A random 99 Pitch Beats player
- Tile 14: Coin x5k
- Tile 15: A random 99-102 Pitch Beats Classic player
- Tile 16: Gem x25
- Tile 17: Training Transfer Point x15
- Tile 18: Base player x10
- Tile 19: A random 99 Pitch Beats player
- Tile 20: Coin x100k
In addition, every gamer visiting the Classic chapter will receive a free 100 CM Jude Bellingham (Pitch Beats version) card.
Also Read — EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Star Pass: Best rewards, price, and how to get credits
What are the various rewards available in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game?
EA Sports has added a separate reward path that offers prizes upon completing rounds of the mini-game.
Here's a look at the rewards available in the Pitch Beats mini-game reward path (along with the required number of completed rounds):
- 1 Round: Coin x50k
- 2 Rounds: Gem x100
- 3 Rounds: Training Transfer Point x50
- 4 Rounds: 91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item)
- 5 Rounds: Coin x50k
- 6 Rounds: A random 99-100 Pitch Beats Classic player
- 7 Rounds: Coin x150k
- 8 Rounds: Training Transfer Point x75
- 9 Rounds: 99-101 Pitch Beats Classic player x2
- 10 Rounds: Coin x150k
- 11 Rounds: A random 99-107 Mixed version player
- 12 Rounds: 91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item)
- 13 Rounds: Gem x100
- 14 Rounds: Coin x100k
- 15 Rounds: A random 100-102 Pitch Beats Classic player
- 16 Rounds: Coin x200k
However, the main reward (200 Pitch Beats Shards) can be obtained once you complete 20 rounds of the mini-game.
Check out our other stories on EA FC Mobile:
- All EA FC Mobile Road to the Finals 25 exchanges, requirements, and cards for exchange explored
- EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players and icons