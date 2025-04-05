EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game: Rewards and how to play explored

EA Sports recently launched the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game in the Classic chapter of the promo. The mini-game sports the same format as the Winter Wildcards board game and offers plenty of rewards (available while playing and upon completing rounds). It will be live in the game until the Pitch Beats promo concludes on May 1, 2025 (UTC).

This article acts as a guide, helping you learn about playing the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game, its rewards, and more.

How can you play the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game

You must collect Cadence Rolls by playing daily matches and skill games to play the mini-game in the Classic chapter. You can then spend the Cadence Rolls to roll the dice and move on the board. When you land on a particular tile, you will be entitled to different items.

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the items you can obtain after landing on different tiles in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game:

Tile 1: Coin x50k, Gem x1k, 91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item)

Coin x50k, Gem x1k, 91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item) Tile 2: Base player x5

Base player x5 Tile 3: Coin x12k

Coin x12k Tile 4: Gem x25

Gem x25 Tile 5: Coin x5k

Coin x5k Tile 6: A random 97-105 Mixed version player

A random 97-105 Mixed version player Tile 7: Gem x50

Gem x50 Tile 8: Cadence Roll x1

Cadence Roll x1 Tile 9: A random 75-94 Mixed version player

A random 75-94 Mixed version player Tile 10: Training Transfer Point x15

Training Transfer Point x15 Tile 11: 91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item)

91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item) Tile 12: Random 75-94 Mixed version player x3

Random 75-94 Mixed version player x3 Tile 13: A random 99 Pitch Beats player

A random 99 Pitch Beats player Tile 14: Coin x5k

Coin x5k Tile 15: A random 99-102 Pitch Beats Classic player

A random 99-102 Pitch Beats Classic player Tile 16: Gem x25

Gem x25 Tile 17: Training Transfer Point x15

Training Transfer Point x15 Tile 18: Base player x10

Base player x10 Tile 19: A random 99 Pitch Beats player

A random 99 Pitch Beats player Tile 20: Coin x100k

In addition, every gamer visiting the Classic chapter will receive a free 100 CM Jude Bellingham (Pitch Beats version) card.

What are the various rewards available in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats mini-game?

EA Sports has added a separate reward path that offers prizes upon completing rounds of the mini-game.

Here's a look at the rewards available in the Pitch Beats mini-game reward path (along with the required number of completed rounds):

1 Round: Coin x50k

Coin x50k 2 Rounds: Gem x100

Gem x100 3 Rounds: Training Transfer Point x50

Training Transfer Point x50 4 Rounds: 91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item)

91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item) 5 Rounds: Coin x50k

Coin x50k 6 Rounds: A random 99-100 Pitch Beats Classic player

A random 99-100 Pitch Beats Classic player 7 Rounds: Coin x150k

Coin x150k 8 Rounds: Training Transfer Point x75

Training Transfer Point x75 9 Rounds: 99-101 Pitch Beats Classic player x2

99-101 Pitch Beats Classic player x2 10 Rounds: Coin x150k

Coin x150k 11 Rounds: A random 99-107 Mixed version player

A random 99-107 Mixed version player 12 Rounds: 91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item)

91 CDM Mascherano (rank-up item) 13 Rounds: Gem x100

Gem x100 14 Rounds: Coin x100k

Coin x100k 15 Rounds: A random 100-102 Pitch Beats Classic player

A random 100-102 Pitch Beats Classic player 16 Rounds: Coin x200k

However, the main reward (200 Pitch Beats Shards) can be obtained once you complete 20 rounds of the mini-game.

