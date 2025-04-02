EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players and icons

During the recent livestream on YouTube, EA Sports announced the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players and icons. Later on, the announcement was also made on the title's social media handles. Several popular modern-day players and legends of football will feature in the promo. The cards will be introduced to the popular title with the Pitch Beats promo following the weekly reset on April 3, 2025 (UTC).
The announcement has created a massive buzz among gamers waiting eagerly to try out the cards with high overall ratings.
Which icons will feature in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo?
Eight icons and heroes have been announced for the new Pitch Beats promo. These cards will be available in the promo chapters, exchanges, and the Market.
Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo icons and heroes:
- 109 ST - David Ginola
- 107 CDM - Andrea Pirlo
- 107 CB - Alessandro Nesta
- 107 GK - Peter Schmeichel
- 106 LW - John Barnes
- 106 CAM - Rui Costa
- 109 LM - Robert Pires
- 109 RM - Tomáš Rosický
Only Ginola, Costa, and Rosický have Heroes variant cards among the aforementioned players. All other legends will be introduced as icons.
While all cards will arrive as base variant cards, Ginola's card will be introduced as a red-variant card (ranked up to four levels). Obtaining the card will help you save your rank-up items (91 CDM Mascherano cards).
Who are the announced EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players?
Like the icons, eight popular modern-day players will also feature in the new promo
Here's a look at all the modern-day players who will feature in the Pitch Beats promo:
- 106 CM - Martin Odegaard
- 105 GK - David De Gea
- 105 RW - Pedro
- 105 CAM - James Maddison
- 103 RB - Ashley Young
- 103 ST - Alexis Sanchez
- 103 CM - James Ward-Prowse
- 102 RM - Juan Cuadrado
Since all cards have high OVR, they will go for high prices in the in-game Market. However, if you have Market Picket Tokens, you can get a Pitch Beats player or icon for free.
Those who miss out on obtaining these cards can wait, as several other Pitch Beats players will be announced in the upcoming weeks.