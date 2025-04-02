  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players and icons

EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players and icons

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Apr 02, 2025 13:47 IST
Multiple players and icons will feature in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo (Image via EA Sports)
Multiple players and icons will feature in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo (Image via EA Sports)

During the recent livestream on YouTube, EA Sports announced the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players and icons. Later on, the announcement was also made on the title's social media handles. Several popular modern-day players and legends of football will feature in the promo. The cards will be introduced to the popular title with the Pitch Beats promo following the weekly reset on April 3, 2025 (UTC).

Ad

The announcement has created a massive buzz among gamers waiting eagerly to try out the cards with high overall ratings.

Which icons will feature in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo?

Eight icons and heroes have been announced for the new Pitch Beats promo. These cards will be available in the promo chapters, exchanges, and the Market.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo icons and heroes:

  • 109 ST - David Ginola
  • 107 CDM - Andrea Pirlo
  • 107 CB - Alessandro Nesta
  • 107 GK - Peter Schmeichel
  • 106 LW - John Barnes
  • 106 CAM - Rui Costa
  • 109 LM - Robert Pires
  • 109 RM - Tomáš Rosický

Only Ginola, Costa, and Rosický have Heroes variant cards among the aforementioned players. All other legends will be introduced as icons.

While all cards will arrive as base variant cards, Ginola's card will be introduced as a red-variant card (ranked up to four levels). Obtaining the card will help you save your rank-up items (91 CDM Mascherano cards).

Ad

Also Read: All EA FC Mobile UCL Road to the Finals 25 exchanges and their requirements explored.

Who are the announced EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players?

Like the icons, eight popular modern-day players will also feature in the new promo

Here's a look at all the modern-day players who will feature in the Pitch Beats promo:

  • 106 CM - Martin Odegaard
  • 105 GK - David De Gea
  • 105 RW - Pedro
  • 105 CAM - James Maddison
  • 103 RB - Ashley Young
  • 103 ST - Alexis Sanchez
  • 103 CM - James Ward-Prowse
  • 102 RM - Juan Cuadrado
Ad

Since all cards have high OVR, they will go for high prices in the in-game Market. However, if you have Market Picket Tokens, you can get a Pitch Beats player or icon for free.

Those who miss out on obtaining these cards can wait, as several other Pitch Beats players will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी