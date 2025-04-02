EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players and icons

During the recent livestream on YouTube, EA Sports announced the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players and icons. Later on, the announcement was also made on the title's social media handles. Several popular modern-day players and legends of football will feature in the promo. The cards will be introduced to the popular title with the Pitch Beats promo following the weekly reset on April 3, 2025 (UTC).

The announcement has created a massive buzz among gamers waiting eagerly to try out the cards with high overall ratings.

Which icons will feature in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo?

Eight icons and heroes have been announced for the new Pitch Beats promo. These cards will be available in the promo chapters, exchanges, and the Market.

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo icons and heroes:

109 ST - David Ginola

107 CDM - Andrea Pirlo

107 CB - Alessandro Nesta

107 GK - Peter Schmeichel

106 LW - John Barnes

106 CAM - Rui Costa

109 LM - Robert Pires

109 RM - Tomáš Rosický

Only Ginola, Costa, and Rosický have Heroes variant cards among the aforementioned players. All other legends will be introduced as icons.

While all cards will arrive as base variant cards, Ginola's card will be introduced as a red-variant card (ranked up to four levels). Obtaining the card will help you save your rank-up items (91 CDM Mascherano cards).

Who are the announced EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players?

Like the icons, eight popular modern-day players will also feature in the new promo

Here's a look at all the modern-day players who will feature in the Pitch Beats promo:

106 CM - Martin Odegaard

105 GK - David De Gea

105 RW - Pedro

105 CAM - James Maddison

103 RB - Ashley Young

103 ST - Alexis Sanchez

103 CM - James Ward-Prowse

102 RM - Juan Cuadrado

Since all cards have high OVR, they will go for high prices in the in-game Market. However, if you have Market Picket Tokens, you can get a Pitch Beats player or icon for free.

Those who miss out on obtaining these cards can wait, as several other Pitch Beats players will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

