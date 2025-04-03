EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Star Pass: Best rewards, price, and how to get credits

Following the reset earlier today (April 3, 2025), EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Star Pass, also known as the Rhythm Pass. This pass celebrates the theme of music prevalent in the Pitch Beats promo. It replaces the Code Neon Pass in the Star Pass section and offers global users multiple rewards (including promo shards, FC Points, gems, and Pitch Beats players).

The EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Star Pass is currently live and will be available for the next four weeks (until May 1, 2025 UTC).

EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Star Pass: Price and the best rewards

Based on your region and the available promotions, the price of the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Star Pass typically ranges between $9.99 and $14.99. Additionally, you can purchase the Premium Base or the Premium Pass Bundle for more rewards.

Pitch Beats Star Pass ranked rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the best rewards available in the premium section of the Pitch Beats Star Pass:

Level 1: 99 ST Angel Correa (Pitch Beats version)

99 ST Angel Correa (Pitch Beats version) Level 2, 10, 40 and 45: Rank-up item - 91 CDM Javier Mascherano

Rank-up item - 91 CDM Javier Mascherano Level 5: Pitch Beats Logo (Premium)

Pitch Beats Logo (Premium) Level 6, 18, 27, 33, 38, and 52: Training Transfer Tokens x100

Training Transfer Tokens x100 Level 12, 24, 48, and 58: Pitch Beats Shards

Pitch Beats Shards Level 15, 25, 35, 55, and 60: FC Points x300

FC Points x300 Level 20: 98 LB Maximilian Mittelstadt (TOTY 25 version)

98 LB Maximilian Mittelstadt (TOTY 25 version) Level 30: 104 RM Tomas Rosicky (Pitch Beats version)

104 RM Tomas Rosicky (Pitch Beats version) Level 43: 99 RB Amir Murillo (Winter Wonders promo)

99 RB Amir Murillo (Winter Wonders promo) Level 50: 109 ST David Ginola (Pitch Beats version)

Meanwhile, the free section also offers some great rewards. However, only the Pitch Beats logo (Level 5), EA Sports Silver and Black Ball (Level 15), and the Waldstadion — Day (Level 35) are worth specifying.

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo: Everything you need to know.

How can you earn EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Star Pass Credits

You must earn Star Pass credits to rank up and earn rewards from the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Star Pass. The Star Pass credits can be earned by completing the offered Daily Quests, which can be found in the Activities section.

You can play matches and skill games and watch ads (up to two ads per day) to complete daily tasks. Once you complete all Daily Quests, you can earn 135 Pitch Beats Star Pass points.

