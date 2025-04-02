EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo: Everything you need to know

Following the weekly reset on April 3, 2025 (UTC), EA Sports will introduce the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo. The promo replaces Code Neon and brings in new Chapters, Star Pass, and other features. As its name suggests, the Pitch Beats promo celebrates the theme of music. To add fervor, many legends and modern-day footballers (with high OVR) from the respective themed countries feature in the promo.

This article will help you learn about the different chapters and the Star Pass, providing you with a head start in the Pitch Beats promo.

What are the new features in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo?

The best features of the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo are the three chapters: Main, Classic, and Gallery. The Star Pass is also a great feature. Here's a detailed look at the chapters and the Star Pass:

Main

Main chapter in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo (Image via EA Sports)

The main chapter acts as a hub, redirecting you to other chapters, exchanges, and the Star Pass. Unlike the UCL 2025 Road to the Finals promo, the Main chapter in the Pitch Beats promo has no quests or other missions.

Classic

Classic Chapter mini-game (Image via EA Sports)

You must play skill games and a match daily to get Cadence Rolls in the Classic chapter. These Cadence Rolls are used to spin the dice and land on the different square tiles to earn rewards like Gems, Coins, Pitch Beats player cards, and other exclusive items.

You will also obtain different rewards once you complete a round on the board. Once you complete 16 rounds, you can get 200 Pitch Beats Shards.

Gallery

All announced players feature in the Gallery chapter (Image via EA Sports)

The Gallery chapter contains all announced players from the various music-themed chapters. Each player has their redemption price (shown in Shards).

The chapter also contains Shards exchanges that offer Shards, which can be used to obtain exclusive players from that particular week.

Star Pass

EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo Star Pass rewards (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo also offers a Star Pass. The Pass provides many cosmetics and in-game items, including Gems, Training Transfer tokens, rank-up Mascherano cards, and Coins. It arrives in two variants — Free and Paid.

While the paid version offers supplies in abundance, the free version also hands out a few items, making the promo more enjoyable for free-to-play players. The Pass will be available as long as the promo lasts. You can rank up in the Pass by playing multiple skill games and matches, as well as completing quests.

In addition, EA Sports has also added multiple lucrative Store Packs and exchanges for the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo.

With so many new additions, the developers will likely hope that the Pitch Beats promo will build on the success of Code Neon.

