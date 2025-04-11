EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash mini pass: Price, rewards, and more

The EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash mini pass has been recently added to the popular football title, along with the corresponding promo. The pass can be visited from the Main Chapter of the promo, and offers plenty of exclusive rewards (including rank-up items, Songkran Splash cards, and more). Given how lucrative they are, obtaining these rewards should enhance the gaming experience of EA FC Mobile users all around the globe.

The Songkran Splash mini pass is live and will be available until April 24, 2025 (UTC).

What are the various rewards in the EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash mini pass?

The EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash mini pass's paid version boasts several lucrative rewards and is priced based on the promotions offered in your region. However, it generally costs $14.99.

EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash mini pass rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the rewards in the paid section:

Ranks 1,19, and 22: Rank-up item - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano x1

Rank-up item - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano x1 Ranks 2, 12, and 18: Training Transfer tokens x200

Training Transfer tokens x200 Rank 3: Rank-up item - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano x2

Rank-up item - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano x2 Ranks 4, 9, 14, 20, 25, and 27: Random Coin packs

Random Coin packs Rank 5: Gems x300

Gems x300 Ranks 6, 11, 21, 24, and 28: Random 65-72 Base players

Random 65-72 Base players Rank 7: Songkran Logo (Premium)

Songkran Logo (Premium) Rank 8: Coins x200k

Coins x200k Ranks 10, 13, and 26: FC Points x500

FC Points x500 Rank 12: 103 OVR CDM Wataru Endo (Songkran Splash Edition)

103 OVR CDM Wataru Endo (Songkran Splash Edition) Rank 16: Coins x500k

Coins x500k Rank 17: Gems x800

Gems x800 Rank 23: Coins x1,000,000

Coins x1,000,000 Rank 29: Coins x1,500,000

Coins x1,500,000 Rank 30: 109 OVR RW Pedro Neto (Songkran Splash Edition)

Furthermore, there are also multiple rewards for F2P (free-to-play) users who play the Songkran Splash promo.

Here are the rewards in the free section of the Songkran Splash mini pass:

Ranks 3 and 10: Rank-up item - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano x1

Rank-up item - 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano x1 Ranks 2, 12, 18: Training Transfer tokens x100

Training Transfer tokens x100 Ranks 4, 9, 14, 19, and 26: Random Coin packs

Random Coin packs Ranks 5, 13, 22, and 30: Gems x300

Gems x300 Ranks 1, 6, 11, 20, 21, 24, 25, and 28: Random 65-72 Base players

Random 65-72 Base players Rank 7: Songkran Logo

Songkran Logo Ranks 8, 16: Coins x50k

Coins x50k Rank 26: FC Points x500

FC Points x500 Ranks 15 and 17: Gems x200

Gems x200 Rank 23: Coins x10k

Coins x10k Rank 27: Gems x500

Gems x500 Rank 29: Coins x150k

Also read: EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash promo cards.

How can you earn Pass Credits for the EA FC Mobile Songkran Splash mini pass?

Earning Pass Credits for the Songkran Splash mini pass can be tricky. For this, you must complete the VS Attack, H2H (against AI and other players) in the Main Chapter of the Songkran Splash promo.

Furthermore, you can also get Songkran Tokens for winning the aforementioned matchups, which you can then use to obtain milestone rewards in the Main Chapter of the promo.

