EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Week 3 Jazz cards

Hours ago, EA Sports announced the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Week 3 Jazz cards. As evident, the third week of the Pitch Beats promo will celebrate the legacy of legends and present-day players whose football skills matched the notes of Jazz music. The announced players will be added to the title following the weekly reset on April 17, 2025.

EA FC Mobile enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the cards' addition, following which they can try out the cards in H2H and VS Attack matches.

Which legends have been announced for the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Week 3 Jazz chapter?

Based on the announcement, five popular legends will feature in the third week of the Pitch Beats promo.

Here's a look at all the announced legends for Week 3 of the Pitch Beats promo:

107 CAM - Bobby Charlton

107 LW - Pavel Nedved

107 CB - Vincent Kompany

106 ST - Alessandro Del Piero

106 LM - Eden Hazard

Only Hazard and Kompany's cards will be introduced as Heroes variant cards. Meanwhile, all other legends announced for Week 3 will feature as Icons.

Which players have been announced for the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Week 3 Jazz chapter?

In addition, EA Sports has also added eight players from the present era who have graced the football pitch with their flair and stylish skills. Here's a look at the present-day players who will feature in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Week 3 Jazz chapter:

106 CAM - Paulo Dybala

105 LM - Marcus Rashford

105 CAM - Justin Kluivert

105 GK - Andre Onana

104 CM - Philip Billing

103 LW - João Félix

103 ST - Richarlison

102 ST - Nicolo Zaniolo

As seen above, all announced legend and player cards will be introduced with high ratings (102 and above). Hence, they will be in high demand, which will massively boost their prices in the Market. If you have accumulated enough Market Pick tokens to open a top 50 Market pack, you will stand a chance to obtain any one of the cards for free.

With so many new cards getting added to the Pitch Beats promo, EA Sports will likely hope that the Jazz chapter will build on the success of the previously introduced chapters.

