EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Rock chapter: All missions and rewards explored

EA Sports recently introduced the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Rock chapter. As the moniker suggests, the chapter celebrates flamboyant football skills with the beats of Rock music in the popular title. The chapter will be available until the promo's conclusion in a few weeks. It offers multiple rewards that will massively enhance the gaming experience of users.

Ad

This article helps players learn about the various missions in the Rock chapter, making it easy for them to earn rewards from it.

What are the different missions and rewards in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Rock chapter?

As the Pitch Beats promo enters Week 2, the theme of music changes from Classic to Rock. Hence, the developers have introduced the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Rock chapter. It contains different missions, which, upon completion, offer great rewards.

Ad

Trending

A snippet showing the EA FC Mobile Pitch beats Rock chapter missions (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the missions and their respective rewards in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Rock chapter:

Ad

Skill game 1: Complete Passing: Inverted Triangle and get Coin x 50k

Complete Passing: Inverted Triangle and get Coin x 50k Match 1: Win against 80 OVR Tottenham Hotspur with the scoreline 1-0 after 50 minutes and get Gem x50

Win against 80 OVR Tottenham Hotspur with the scoreline 1-0 after 50 minutes and get Gem x50 Skill game 2: Complete Freekick: Bricks and get Training Transfer Point x50

Complete Freekick: Bricks and get Training Transfer Point x50 Match 2: Win against 90 OVR Arsenal with the scoreline 0-1 after 50 minutes and get Coin x50k

Win against 90 OVR Arsenal with the scoreline 0-1 after 50 minutes and get Coin x50k Disc 1: Get a 99-101 OVR Pitch Beats Rock player (Untradable)

Get a 99-101 OVR Pitch Beats Rock player (Untradable) Skill game 3: Score Penalty: Boom Box and get a 70-95 OVR Mixed Version player

Score Penalty: Boom Box and get a 70-95 OVR Mixed Version player Skill game 4: Score Penalty: Targets and Cutouts, and get Gem x100

Score Penalty: Targets and Cutouts, and get Gem x100 Match 3: Win against 90 OVR Barcelona with the scoreline 0-1 after 60 minutes

Win against 90 OVR Barcelona with the scoreline 0-1 after 60 minutes Disc 2: Get Coin x100k

Get Coin x100k Skill game 5: Complete Dribble: Collectibles and get Gem x100

Complete Dribble: Collectibles and get Gem x100 Match 4: Win against 90 OVR Bayer Leverkusen with the scoreline 0-1 after 50 minutes and get Coin x50k

Win against 90 OVR Bayer Leverkusen with the scoreline 0-1 after 50 minutes and get Coin x50k Skill game 6: Complete Dribble: Cutout Race and get Coin x50k

Complete Dribble: Cutout Race and get Coin x50k Match 5: Win against 90 OVR Bayern Munich with the scoreline 2-2 after 50 minutes and get a 99-102 OVR Pitch Beats Rock player (Untradable)

Win against 90 OVR Bayern Munich with the scoreline 2-2 after 50 minutes and get a 99-102 OVR Pitch Beats Rock player (Untradable) Disc 3: Get 10x 65-74 OVR Base player (Untradable)

Get 10x 65-74 OVR Base player (Untradable) Skill game 7: Complete Teammate Crossing and get Coin x50k

Complete Teammate Crossing and get Coin x50k Skill game 4: Score Penalty: Single Target and get Training Transfer Point x75

Score Penalty: Single Target and get Training Transfer Point x75 Match 6: Win against 90 OVR Chelsea with the scoreline 2-1 after 60 minutes and get the Rock Star emote

Win against 90 OVR Chelsea with the scoreline 2-1 after 60 minutes and get the Rock Star emote Disc 4: Get Coin x80k

Ad

Those who obtain all four discs will be entitled to the main reward — a 105 OVR ST Didier Drogba card.

Meanwhile, similar to other chapters, those who are visiting the Rock chapter will also get a free 100 OVR Jude Bellingham card. In addition, players who complete the entire reward path will get a Drop the Bass emote.

With so many rewards offered, EA Sports hopes that the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Rock chapter will attract many players.

Ad

Check our recent articles on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More