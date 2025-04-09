EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Week 2 cards

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Week 2 cards on the title's official social media handles. The second week of the promo has the theme of Rock music and celebrates the rocking avatars of legends and present-day footballers on the pitch. Based on the announcement, multiple legends and present-day players will be added after the weekly reset on April 10, 2025.
The announcement has naturally made a considerable buzz amongst users who eagerly waited for the arrival of the new Pitch Beats promo cards.
Which players and icons will be added in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Week 2?
Six legendary footballers from the previous decades have been announced for the second week of the Pitch Beats promo. Their flamboyant style on the pitch matches the Rock theme in Week 2.
Here's an overview of the legends who will feature in Week 2:
- 107 OVR RB - Philipp Lahm
- 107 OVR CB - Jaap Stam
- 107 OVR RW - George Best
- 106 OVR RB - Carles Puyol
- 105 OVR LM - Freddie Ljunberg
- 105 OVR ST - Didier Drogba
You must note that Stam and Ljunberg have Heroes variant cards. Meanwhile, all other legends will appear as icons.
In addition, the developers have also announced four present-day footballers who will be available in EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Week 2:
- 103 OVR ST - Wout Weghorst
- 101 OVR CB - Mees Hilgers
- 100 OVR LM - Tijjani Reijnders
- 99 OVR LB - Dean James
As seen above, all the announced icons and present-day footballers have high overall ratings, making them rare items. Hence, they will be selling for huge prices in the in-game Market. If you have accrued Market Pick Tokens, you can use them to get one of the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats promo players.
All the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Week 2 cards mentioned above will also be added to the Gallery chapter. In this chapter, you can redeem the cards by using Shards.
EA Sports can introduce several other cards with lower OVR ratings when the Rock chapter and its exchanges get added. This is speculated as the developers introduced multiple low-rated Pitch Beats promo cards during the first week.