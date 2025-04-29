EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 2025 players and icons

Following a few social media announcements, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 2025 players and icons to the popular football title. The present-day player lineup features the best-performing players in the 2024-25 season of the French League. Meanwhile, multiple legends who once ruled the sport are also part of the Team of the Season 2025 promo.

Their introduction has led to considerable hype among Ligue 1 enthusiasts and EA FC Mobile players across the world.

Who are the announced EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 2025 present-day players?

As mentioned, EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 2025 features some of the most talented players in the French League. Their outstanding performance in the 24-25 season has helped them earn a slot in the league's Team of the Season.

Here's a look at all the current-day players announced for the EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 2025 (along with their respective clubs):

108 GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

108 RW - Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

108 CDM - Joao Neves (PSG)

107 CM - Vitinha (PSG)

107 CM - Adrien Rabiot (Marseille)

107 CB - Marquinhos (PSG)

106 ST - Jonathan David (Lille)

106 CAM - Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

106 LW - Bradley Barcola (PSG)

106 RW - Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco)

106 CDM - Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Marseille)

106 CB - Presnel Kimpembe (PSG)

105 GK - Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

105 CDM - Tanguy Ndombele (Nice)

105 RB - Jonathan Clauss (Nice)

105 LB - Nuno Mendes (PSG)

These players have 105 or more OVR, making them the rarest cards in the title. Hence, they are selling at really high prices. If you have Market Pick Tokens, you can use them and stand a chance to get an EA FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 2025 player for free.

Who are the announced EA FC Mobile TOTS 2025 legends?

Six legends with high OVRs have also been added to the Team of the Season 25 promo:

Here's an overview of all the legends announced for the TOTS 2025:

109 RB - Lilian Thuram

109 ST - Marco Van Basten

108 RW - Saeed Al Owairan

108 CM - Lothar Mathaus

108 CM - Steven Gerrard

107 ST - Andriy Shevchenko

While Al Owairan's card is part of the Heroes variant, the others are all icons.

All legends can be obtained from Store packs, exchanges, the in-game Market, and the Icon chapter.

