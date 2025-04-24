EA Sports introduces EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop cards 

EA Sports has introduced multiple EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop cards to the game following the weekly reset on April 24, 2025. The fourth week of the ongoing Pitch Beats promo celebrates several football legends and features big names who can be valuable additions to any gamer’s Ultimate Team.
The EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop cards are now live. They are expected to be in high demand until the promo ends on May 1, 2025. Their impressive attributes have generated a lot of excitement among gamers worldwide.
What are the featured EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop cards?
The EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop cards feature several modern players alongside legends from the past, making them the central attraction of the fourth week of the promo.
Here are all the featured EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop cards:
- 107 RM - Michael Olise
- 107 CM - Park Ji Sung (Heroes variant)
- 107 LW - Heung Min Son
- 107 ST - Fernando Torres (Icons variant)
- 106 CAM - Phil Foden
- 106 CM - Eduardo Camavinga
- 106 RW - Antony
- 106 RB - Malo Gusto
- 105 ST - Benjamin Sesko
- 105 CM - Conor Gallagher
- 105 RM - Anthony Elanga
- 104 CAM - Paul Nebel
- 102 LB - Nathaniel Brown
- 100 CB - Konstantinos Koulierakis
As seen above, Fernando Torres and Park Ji Sung’s legend cards have been introduced as part of the lineup. They are currently priced high in the in-game market. You can open packs or complete exchanges to get them for free.
Which other cards were introduced in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Week 4?
In addition, multiple new cards from pre-existing chapters have also been introduced during the fourth week of this event.
Here are the cards from other chapters introduced in Week 4 of the Pitch Beats promo:
- 107 CDM - Frenkie De Jong (Classic variant)
- 104 RB - Julian Ryerson (Rock variant)
- 103 RM - Isi Palazon (Rock variant)
- 100 RM - Nicolas Pepe (Jazz variant)
- 99 ST - Arnaut Danjuma (Jazz variant)
All these cards can be obtained from their respective chapters.
With so many new cards and a new chapter introduced, EA Sports will likely hope that the Hip Hop week builds on the success of previous ones in the Pitch Beats promo.