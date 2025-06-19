All introduced EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 players

Following the roaring success of Week 1, EA Sports has introduced many EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 players. The player list features some of the most popular icons and present-day footballers. Going with the promo's theme, some player cards are of the Aqua variant and the rest are Inferno. The new outlook and high overall ratings make them in-demand items in the Market.

The introduction of the new Aqua vs Inferno player cards has naturally created a huge buzz amongst millions of gamers worldwide.

Who are the newly introduced EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 players?

A total of 16 modern-day footballers and icons of the sport has been included in the second week of the ongoing Aqua vs Inferno promo. The players can be great addition to your Ultimate Team and can help you win more stars in the Division Rivals mode.

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 players lisf (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the newly introduced EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 players:

109 OVR ST - Eusebio (Inferno)

109 OVR GK - Edwin Van Der Sar (Inferno)

109 OVR LB - Theo Hernandez (Inferno)

108 OVR CAM - Socrates (Aqua)

108 OVR ST - Van Persie (Inferno)

108 OVR CM - Marek Hamsik (Aqua)

108 OVR RB - Marcos Llorente (Inferno)

107 OVR CM - Angelo Stiller (Inferno)

107 OVR ST - Marcus Thuram (Aqua)

107 OVR CM - Bernardo Silva (Aqua)

106 OVR CDM - Ismael Bennacer (Aqua)

106 OVR CM - Joey Veerman (Inferno)

106 OVR CB - Stefan De Vrij (Aqua)

106 OVR ST - Artem Dobvyk (Inferno)

106 OVR RW - Giuliano Simeone (Inferno)

106 OVR CAM - Franco Mastantuono (Inferno)

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Division Rivals update (June 12, 2025): All changes and additions explored.

As seen, all the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 2 players have 106 or higher OVR ratings, which makes them rare items. However, if you have gathered enough Market Pick Tokens, you can use them and get a player (based on your luck) for free.

With so many high-rated player cards introduced, EA Sports will likely hope that several new gamers will log into the title and try out the Aqua vs Inferno promo.

