EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Samuel Eto'o exchanges: All exchange requirements explored

EA Sports recently added the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Samuel Eto'o exchanges to the ongoing promo with the same moniker. It offers the Aqua and Inferno card variants of the 108 OVR Cameroonian legend. The exchanges have been added to the designated Player Exchange section and can be accessed from the Main Menu.

Since the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Samuel Eto'o exchanges have several requirements, we recommend going through the entire article, which will help you learn about the exchange details and a particular card variant of Samuel Eto'o.

What are the various exchange requirements for the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Samuel Eto'o exchanges?

Samuel Eto'o is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the history of African and World football. While he started at Real Madrid, his stints at Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Everton showed his prowess as an attacker.

To acknowledge his career, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Samuel Eto'o exchanges, based on which you can get an 108 OVR card of the legend. You can use the obtained card in your Ultimate Team's Starting XI and win more matches in Division Rivals mode.

Samuel Eto'o Aqua player exchange

Samuel Eto'o Aqua exchange (Image via EA Sports)

The Aqua card variant highlights Eto'o's career at Inter Milan. The Aqua exchange of the icon's card has a right-wing position and can be obtained by completing these requirements:

Exchange 106 OVR Eto'o card

Exchange 350x Aqua vs Inferno Shard

Exchange 105+ OVR player x 3

Exchange 103+ OVR player x 3

Also Read: All introduced EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 3 players

Samuel Eto'o Inferno player exchange

Samuel Eto'o Inferno exchange (Image via EA Sports)

The Inferno card exchange highlights Eto's career at Barcelona. It was at this club, Eto'o showcased some of his best performances. The Inferno exchange has a Striker version of Samuel Eto'o's card.

Here are all the requirements for the Inferno card exchange:

Exchange 106 OVR Eto'o card

Exchange 350x Aqua vs Inferno Shard

Exchange 105+ OVR player x 3

Exchange 103+ OVR player x 3

Note that both EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Samuel Eto'o exchanges will be available until the end of the promo on July 9, 2025. So, act quickly and get any card variant of the Cameroonian legend.

Since Samuel Eto'o's other card variants are popular among global users. The exchanges offering a card with more OVR are also expected to attract many users.

Check out our other articles on EA FC Mobile:

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More