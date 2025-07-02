EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Icon cards

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced multiple EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Icon cards via a post on the popular title's official X handle. The cards feature some of the most renowned legends of the sport, who truly defined their legacy while playing for their club and country. The announced Icon cards will be introduced alongside the promo following the weekly reset on Thursday, July 3, 2025, UTC.

Many players across the globe are naturally buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await getting their hands on the new EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Icon cards.

Which are the announced EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Icon cards?

A total of six EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Icon cards have been announced for the forthcoming promo. The legends have high OVRs and will be great options for any user's Ultimate Team. Using them properly can help you win more Division Rivals matches and earn more stars, ranking up faster in the process.

Here's a look at all the Icon cards announced for the upcoming Defining Legacies promo in EA FC Mobile:

109 OVR CAM - Alessandro Del Piero (Italy)

109 OVR CDM - Andrea Pirlo (Italy)

109 OVR ST - Raul (Spain)

109 OVR LB - Ashley Cole (England)

109 OVR ST - Gianfranco Zola (Italy)

108 OVR CB - Carles Puyol (Spain)

As evident from the list mentioned above, all Icons have Overall ratings of 108 or higher. This indicates that the cards will sell for plenty of Coins when they go live in the Market. However, if you have garnered enough Market Pick Tokens, you can wisely exchange them to stand a chance of getting a Defining Legacies Icon card for free.

Since EA Sports has not provided much information about the upcoming promo, we don't yet know the details of its chapters. It also remains to be seen if any other Icons are announced in the upcoming weeks. For further information, you should frequently check the title's official social media handles or wait for the promo to go live on July 3, 2025, UTC.

