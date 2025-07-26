EA Sports celebrates Premier League Summer Series US Tour 2025 in EA FC Mobile

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced the celebration of the Premier League Summer Series US Tour 2025 in EA FC Mobile. The announcement was made via a post on the title's official social media handles. The 2025 edition of the PL Summer Series US Tour begins today (July 26, 2025) and will go on until August 3, 2025. Popular Premier League teams such as West Ham United, Manchester United, Bournemouth, and Everton will feature in the tour.The announcement of the celebration of the Premier League Summer Series US Tour 2025 in EA FC Mobile has sparked excitement among millions of gamers worldwide.What must you know about the introduction of the Premier League Summer Series US Tour 2025 in EA FC Mobile?Based on the announcement, the Premier League Summer Series US Tour celebration event has been added to the Extra Time section in EA FC Mobile.In this event, you can play the Premier League Trivia mini-game to earn points by answering football-related questions. Every day, you will be offered 10 different questions, and your eventual rewards will depend on the number of correct answers. The bonus point multiplier is based on the number of consecutive correct answers.You can collect your points from the in-game Inbox and use them to open PL Summer Pick and PL Summer Pick Plus packs.While the PL Summer Pick pack costs 400 PL Summer Tokens, the PL Summer Pick Plus pack costs 1000 PL Summer Tokens. The latter offers a random PL player with an OVR between 102 and 109; meanwhile, the normal Summer Pick packs offer a random PL player between 92 and 109 OVR.Also Read: EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Shards exchanges: All players, Icons, and their required Shards explored.You can also grab a free daily Summer Pick Pack from the in-game Store and increase your chances of getting a high OVR Premier League player.Additionally, you will obtain a free weekly Summer Series pack. This will help you pull free players from the participating teams in the US Tour 2025 - West Ham United, Manchester United, Bournemouth, and Everton.The Premier League Summer Series US Tour 2025 in EA FC Mobile also lets you watch the match highlights of the tour.