EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Shards exchanges: All players, Icons, and their required Shards explored

EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Shards exchanges after the weekly reset on July 24, 2025. Like the first two weeks of the Ragnarok Mighty Winter promo, the third week's player and Icon exchanges require you to spend your accumulated Mighty Shards to get free cards. The exchanges in the Gallery chapter and will be available until the end of the promo.The introduction of renowned players and Icons have created a huge buzz among gamers trying to get their free cards.Which players and Icons can you get from the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Shards exchanges?Eight present-day players (with 108 and higher OVRs) have been added to the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Shards exchanges. You can use them in your Ultimate Team (UT) to win more Division Rivals matches.Snippet showing present-day players for the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Shards exchanges (Image via EA Sports)Here's a look at all the present-day players available in the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Shards exchanges:110 GK - Jan Oblak - 800 Shards109 CAM - Marco Reus - 300 Shards109 RB - Kieran Trippier - 300 Shards109 ST - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 300 Shards108 ST - Roque Santa Cruz - 200 Shards108 LW - Wilfried Zaha - 200 Shards108 CM - Joao Moutinho - 200 Shards108 CDM - Moussa Sissoko - 200 ShardsAlso Read: EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored.As mentioned, several renowned legends of the sport have been featured in the third week of the promo. Interestingly, most of these Icons have better OVRs than present-day players, so their effectiveness during matches will be greater.Here's a look at the available Icons in the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Shards exchanges:111 ST - David Ginola - 1500 Shards111 CDM - Yaya Toure - 1000 Shards111 LM - Pavel Nedved - 100 Shards111 CAM - Dennis Bergkamp - 800 Shards111 CDM - Bastian Schweinsteiger - 800 Shards109 LB - Bixente Lizarazu - 650 Shards109 CDM - Esteban Cambiasso - 500 Shards109 LM - Damarcus Beasley - 450 ShardsIf you have a team with higher OVR, you can get one of the Icons. Otherwise, you can spend your Mighty Winter Shards to exchange multiple present-day footballers.