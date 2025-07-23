EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

Following the success of player exchanges, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange, commemorating the illustrious career of the legendary Italian defender. You can head over to the Player Exchange center and tap on Mighty Winter to reach the Franco Baresi exchange.
However, be aware of its requirements. This will help you gather the correct fodder and complete the exchange quickly.
What are the different EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange requirements?
The Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange is currently live in EA FC Mobile and will be available until August 21, 2025, UTC. The card has an overall rating of 111, making it a great defensive card. Obtaining it should help you win many Division Rivals matches. Hence, complete the exchange and obtain the Icon's card quickly.
Here's a look at the various EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange requirements:
- Exchange 400x Mighty Winter Shard
- Exchange 2x 109+ OVR player
- Exchange 4x 108+ OVR player
- Exchange 5x 108+ OVR player
What are the best stats of the 111 OVR CB Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi card?
The 111 OVR CB Franco Baresi card has stunning defensive stats. The high stats of the card's base variant make it one of the best defender cards to have in the game. Ranking it up further will boost the stats.
Here's a look at all the best stats and traits of the 111 OVR CB Mighty Winter Franco Baresi card:
- Sliding Tackle - 138
- Marking - 137
- Standing Tackle - 137
- Defending - 135
- Awareness - 135
- Heading - 130
- Strength - 125
- Jumping - 124
- Physical - 119
- Sprint Speed - 111
- Pace - 110
- Traits - Dives into tackles and Long Passer.
Note how the traits highlight the player staying in the defense, stopping the opponent's attack with his tackles, and starting a quick counter-attack with his long passes.
