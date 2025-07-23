  • home icon
EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 23, 2025 06:58 GMT
EA Sports has added a EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange (Image via EA Sports)
EA Sports has added a EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange (Image via EA Sports)

Following the success of player exchanges, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange, commemorating the illustrious career of the legendary Italian defender. You can head over to the Player Exchange center and tap on Mighty Winter to reach the Franco Baresi exchange.

However, be aware of its requirements. This will help you gather the correct fodder and complete the exchange quickly.

What are the different EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange requirements?

The Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange is currently live in EA FC Mobile and will be available until August 21, 2025, UTC. The card has an overall rating of 111, making it a great defensive card. Obtaining it should help you win many Division Rivals matches. Hence, complete the exchange and obtain the Icon's card quickly.

A snippet showing the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)
A snippet showing the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the various EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange requirements:

  • Exchange 400x Mighty Winter Shard
  • Exchange 2x 109+ OVR player
  • Exchange 4x 108+ OVR player
  • Exchange 5x 108+ OVR player

Also read: EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Icons

What are the best stats of the 111 OVR CB Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi card?

The 111 OVR CB Franco Baresi card has stunning defensive stats. The high stats of the card's base variant make it one of the best defender cards to have in the game. Ranking it up further will boost the stats.

EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)
EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the best stats and traits of the 111 OVR CB Mighty Winter Franco Baresi card:

  • Sliding Tackle - 138
  • Marking - 137
  • Standing Tackle - 137
  • Defending - 135
  • Awareness - 135
  • Heading - 130
  • Strength - 125
  • Jumping - 124
  • Physical - 119
  • Sprint Speed - 111
  • Pace - 110
  • Traits - Dives into tackles and Long Passer.

Note how the traits highlight the player staying in the defense, stopping the opponent's attack with his tackles, and starting a quick counter-attack with his long passes.

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
