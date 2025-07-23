EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

Following the success of player exchanges, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange, commemorating the illustrious career of the legendary Italian defender. You can head over to the Player Exchange center and tap on Mighty Winter to reach the Franco Baresi exchange.

However, be aware of its requirements. This will help you gather the correct fodder and complete the exchange quickly.

What are the different EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange requirements?

The Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange is currently live in EA FC Mobile and will be available until August 21, 2025, UTC. The card has an overall rating of 111, making it a great defensive card. Obtaining it should help you win many Division Rivals matches. Hence, complete the exchange and obtain the Icon's card quickly.

A snippet showing the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the various EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange requirements:

Exchange 400x Mighty Winter Shard

Exchange 2x 109+ OVR player

Exchange 4x 108+ OVR player

Exchange 5x 108+ OVR player

Also read: EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Icons

What are the best stats of the 111 OVR CB Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi card?

The 111 OVR CB Franco Baresi card has stunning defensive stats. The high stats of the card's base variant make it one of the best defender cards to have in the game. Ranking it up further will boost the stats.

EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the best stats and traits of the 111 OVR CB Mighty Winter Franco Baresi card:

Sliding Tackle - 138

138 Marking - 137

137 Standing Tackle - 137

137 Defending - 135

135 Awareness - 135

135 Heading - 130

130 Strength - 125

125 Jumping - 124

124 Physical - 119

119 Sprint Speed - 111

111 Pace - 110

110 Traits - Dives into tackles and Long Passer.

Note how the traits highlight the player staying in the defense, stopping the opponent's attack with his tackles, and starting a quick counter-attack with his long passes.

